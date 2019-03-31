Dodgers catcher Russell Martin pitches a scoreless ninth inning in rout of Diamondbacks

Murphy’s arsenal consisted of one pitch. It vacillated between slow and very slow, never climbing above 65 mph, without any movement. The Dodgers loaded the bases but Murphy somehow escaped, and the Diamondbacks scored two runs to trim the Dodgers’ lead to six. Murphy wasn’t as fortunate in the eighth. Cody Bellinger cracked a three-run home run and Austin Barnes hit a two-run shot as the Dodgers solved Murphy and it became batting practice, punishing the right-hander for seven runs.