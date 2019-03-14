Dodgers' Walker Buehler throws live batting practice

Seager is scheduled to play three innings at shortstop in a minor league game Thursday, Roberts said. It will be the first time Seager will play in the field since April, before he underwent elbow ligament-replacement surgery in May and hip surgery in August. Seager participated in relay drills Wednesday, serving as a cutoff man to stretch out his arm and simulate game situations. Roberts said the club hopes Seager can play in a Cactus League game before the team breaks camp March 23. “He’s progressing nicely,” Roberts said. … Buehler and Kershaw’s situations have left Ross Stripling in limbo. If Buehler or Kershaw, or any of the three others in the Dodgers’ projected starting rotation, are not ready for the start of the season, Stripling is next in line. If the rotation is intact, he will pitch out of the bullpen. The initial plan was to have Stripling build up as a starter and taper off in mid-March. That plan has changed. Roberts said Stripling, an All-Star as a starter last season, will continue as a starter, stretching out to five innings and 75 pitches in case he is needed to make starts or piggyback with a starter to begin the season. “There’s really no downside,” Roberts said.