Dodgers vs. Cubs live updates: Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts season opener in Tokyo

Fans show off their Dodgers and Decoy cosplay before season opener
Fans are already gathering outside Tokyo Dome roughly four hours before the start of the Major League Baseball season opener between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.
Some fans are embracing their inner Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and even Decoy as they get hyped for the game.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts ruled out of Tokyo Series vs. Cubs because of stomach virus
TOKYO — Mookie Betts’ return to shortstop will have to wait until the Dodgers return home from Japan.
Betts will miss both of the Dodgers’ season-opening games at the Tokyo Dome this week against the Chicago Cubs, manager Dave Roberts said Monday, as he continues to recover from a stomach virus that has kept him out of action since last weekend.
Betts is expected to be ready for the Dodgers’ domestic home opener on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. But in the meantime, Roberts said the Dodgers are “contemplating” sending him back home to Los Angeles early, before the team departs following Wednesday’s second game against the Cubs.
Dodgers fall to Hanshin Tigers in final tuneup before start of season
TOKYO — Maybe the Hanshin Tigers are baseball’s real evil empire.
One day after the Japanese team, which plays in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, shut out the Chicago Cubs in an exhibition contest at the Tokyo Dome, they did the same Sunday with a 3-0 win over the defending World Series champion Dodgers — and their nearly $400-million roster — in what was the Dodgers’ final tuneup before their season-opening series here against the Cubs.
Team gatherings and cultural immersion: Dodgers hope Tokyo trip ‘galvanizes’ chemistry
TOKYO — It was the overriding theme of last October, an intangible factor that yielded triumphant results.
During their run to last year’s World Series, the Dodgers repeatedly cited their clubhouse culture and roster-wide camaraderie as a key behind their postseason success. They knew it sounded cliche. But they felt it was transformational.
Thus, during this week’s season-opening trip to Japan, when their title defense will begin with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome, the Dodgers have been intentional about forming similarly tight bonds again.