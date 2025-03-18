Dodgers vs. Cubs live updates: Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts season opener in Tokyo

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts ruled out of Tokyo Series vs. Cubs because of stomach virus

Mookie Betts will sit out the first two games of the regular season against the Cubs at the Tokyo Dome.

Mookie Betts’ return to shortstop will have to wait until the Dodgers return home from Japan.

Betts will miss both of the Dodgers’ season-opening games at the Tokyo Dome this week against the Chicago Cubs, manager Dave Roberts said Monday, as he continues to recover from a stomach virus that has kept him out of action since last weekend.

Betts is expected to be ready for the Dodgers’ domestic home opener on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. But in the meantime, Roberts said the Dodgers are “contemplating” sending him back home to Los Angeles early, before the team departs following Wednesday’s second game against the Cubs.