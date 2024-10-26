Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Freddie Freeman makes history with walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of World Series

Freddie Freeman reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers in a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

The swing was honed on the sandlots of suburban Orange County, the product of years of daily batting practice between a son and his dad.

On almost every afternoon of his Southern California childhood, Freddie Freeman would get picked up from school by his father, Fred, bring a bucket of exactly 48 baseballs to a field near their house, then take an hour of hacks off balls Fred flipped to him.

It’s the way Freeman’s swing was first crafted as a young player — a routine that, decades later on Friday night, served as the genesis of unforgettable October history.