Live World Series Game 2

Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 2 against the New York Yankees on Saturday as they look to build off their dramatic Game 1 win.

By Jack Harris
 and Mike DiGiovanna
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during a game at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Freddie Freeman makes history with walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of World Series

Freddie Freeman reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
Freddie Freeman reacts after hitting a walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers in a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

The swing was honed on the sandlots of suburban Orange County, the product of years of daily batting practice between a son and his dad.

On almost every afternoon of his Southern California childhood, Freddie Freeman would get picked up from school by his father, Fred, bring a bucket of exactly 48 baseballs to a field near their house, then take an hour of hacks off balls Fred flipped to him.

It’s the way Freeman’s swing was first crafted as a young player — a routine that, decades later on Friday night, served as the genesis of unforgettable October history.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: How to watch and betting odds for Game 2

The Dodgers continue the postseason Saturday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

  • Game 3: Monday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
  • Game 4: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
  • Game 5*: Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
  • Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
  • Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes

* — if necessary
