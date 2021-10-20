Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 4: Live updates, news and highlights

Cody Bellinger becomes the Dodgers’ unexpected hero again, saving season

Cody Bellinger hugs Albert Pujols after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS on Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There’s something paradoxical about the most glorious victory lap in sports.

Send a pitch over the outfield wall at a critical moment in front of the home crowd, as Cody Bellinger did on Tuesday, and the bouncing spectators scream and literally make the stadium shake.

“It’s loud,” Bellinger said.

The player responsible for the chaos will experience the scene like none of the other 50,000-plus people there.

“You don’t really hear anything and you don’t really see anything,” Bellinger said.

Moments like this often belong to the LeBrons and Currys in basketball, the Bradys and Mannings in football, the Messis and Ronaldos in soccer.

Only in baseball are games or series or seasons changed practically every October by the unlikeliest of players.

On Tuesday, that unexpected hero was Bellinger, a .165 hitter in the regular season.

