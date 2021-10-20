Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 4: Live updates, news and highlights

Cody Bellinger becomes the Dodgers’ unexpected hero again, saving season
There’s something paradoxical about the most glorious victory lap in sports.
Send a pitch over the outfield wall at a critical moment in front of the home crowd, as Cody Bellinger did on Tuesday, and the bouncing spectators scream and literally make the stadium shake.
“It’s loud,” Bellinger said.
The player responsible for the chaos will experience the scene like none of the other 50,000-plus people there.
“You don’t really hear anything and you don’t really see anything,” Bellinger said.
Moments like this often belong to the LeBrons and Currys in basketball, the Bradys and Mannings in football, the Messis and Ronaldos in soccer.
Only in baseball are games or series or seasons changed practically every October by the unlikeliest of players.
On Tuesday, that unexpected hero was Bellinger, a .165 hitter in the regular season.
Dodgers go from ‘dead in the water’ to season-saving Game 3 comeback win over Braves
The course of the Dodgers’ season, five outs from a 3-0 ditch just one team has overcome in Major League Baseball history, changed in their 6-5 win Tuesday when Cody Bellinger decided to chase a fastball several inches above the strike zone.
By the time the baseball landed in the right-field pavilion for a game-tying, three-run home run in the eighth inning, the fans, those who stuck around to see Game 3 of the National League Championship Series through, were roaring to a decibel level few have ever experienced inside Dodger Stadium.
Bellinger hopped around first base, turned to face the Dodgers dugout across the diamond and swaggered around the bases. The swing, a tomahawk chop to the Atlanta Braves’ hearts, replenished the Dodgers’ World Series aspirations. The building shook. The Dodgers exhaled.
“We were dead in the water,” manager Dave Roberts said. “You could see it.”
Dodgers were finished until Game 3 comeback. Now it’s the Braves who are on the ropes
It was over.
The game, the series, the season, it was over.
The Dodgers trailed by three runs that felt like 30, they were down to their final five outs, the Atlanta Braves were on the verge of a three-games-to-none lead in a nightmare that was skidding toward a sweep.
Then it happened.
Crack … roar … crack … roar.
Cody Bellinger happened. Mookie Betts happened. Dodger Stadium happened. Randy Newman happened.
Rollin’ down the Imperial Highway …
As a late afternoon chill descended upon Chavez Ravine on Tuesday, with scores of their fans and most reasonable hope having abandoned them, the Dodgers located their heartbeat, found their magic, and burst through the shadows.
Julio Urías set to start NLCS Game 4 for Dodgers, ready or not
This postseason has made a mockery of traditional starting pitching, so to say the Dodgers have their rotation lined up the way they want might be wishful thinking.
The Dodgers have gotten a total of 27 outs from their starting pitchers in the first three games of the National League Championship Series, primarily not by design.
But the Dodgers, trailing two games to one in the best-of-seven series, have Max Scherzer lined up for Game 6 and Walker Buehler for Game 7.
That assumes the Dodgers get there.
They used nine pitchers in winning Game 3 on Tuesday. All nine of the Dodgers’ relievers either got into the game or warmed up in the bullpen. At this point, the last thing the Dodgers want is to play Thursday’s Game 5 — their scheduled bullpen game — as an elimination game with an exhausted bullpen.
That puts Julio Urías into the October spotlight once again. After entering for his last appearance in the eighth inning of Game 2, and for his previous appearance in the third inning, the Dodgers will ask baseball’s only 20-game winner to start a game on Wednesday. They would really, really, really like him to pitch deep into the game.
Scherzer made his last start on two days’ rest, after a relief appearance. It did not go well.
Urías starts Wednesday on two days’ rest, after a relief appearance.