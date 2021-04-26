Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Follow along for live updates, news and analysis as the Dodgers (15-7) open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (9-12) at Dodger Stadium.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Tyler Mahle (RHP, 1-1, 1.74 ERA) gets the start for the Reds and Julio Urías (LHP, 3-0, 2.81 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers.
ICYMI: Dodgers fall in 11-inning thriller after Padres rally from six-run deficit
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 8-7 loss in 11 innings to the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
A postseason game wasn’t played as the sun sparkled, set and vanished, making way for a chilly night at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. It just felt like baseball suited for October.
Game 7 of the 19-game season series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres produced the energy, oddities and stomach-churning drama that captivated audiences in each of the first six matchups — aptly split evenly between the clubs.
Sunday’s bout included a blown six-run lead, 12 relievers, 422 pitches and two pitchers-turned-pinch-hitters over four hours and 59 minutes. There were hearty boos from the 15,316 in attendance, wasted opportunities and, after 11 innings, an 8-7 comeback win for the Padres in the rivals’ final meeting until June 21.
Dodgers get cheated again, this time by sign-stealing Fernando Tatis Jr. of Padres
The home nine arrived at Chavez Ravine on Sunday afternoon as victims of a theft so blatant it should have rattled them to their blue bones.
In a video that surfaced after the Dodgers’ Saturday night victory here over San Diego, it was clear that the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. had sneaked a peek at catcher Will Smith’s positioning just before hitting his second home run of the game.
Yeah, the organization that was cheated out of the 2017 World Series championship by the Houston Astros once again had been robbed, embarrassed and played for fools.
What to do, then, on Sunday?
Do they pitch Tatis inside? Do they back him off the plate? Short of intentionally hitting him, do they do anything else to make him, you know … uncomfortable?