Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Freddie Freeman is crowned homecoming king in Dodgers’ victory over Reds

Before the game, one of the loudest ovations belonged to the Dodgers’ longest-tenured player.

At the height of Thursday night’s home opener, however, a sold-out Dodger Stadium was chanting for the team’s newest star.

In his first regular-season home game since signing with the Dodgers last month, Freddie Freeman delivered the loudest blow in the team’s 9-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds, lacing a leadoff double in the eighth to spark the team’s six-run, game-winning rally.

As Freeman pulled into second base, a crowd of 52,995 rose to its feet. Chanting along to the trumpeting beat of Dayvi’s “Baila Conmigo,” the fans shouted “Fred-die! Fred-die!” until the $162-million first baseman acknowledged them with a tap of his chest and left-handed wave.

