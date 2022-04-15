Share
Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin pitches against the Colorado Rockies on April 9. Gonsolin will start Friday against the Reds.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch on Jackie Robinson Day is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

Freddie Freeman is crowned homecoming king in Dodgers’ victory over Reds

By Jack Harris

Before the game, one of the loudest ovations belonged to the Dodgerslongest-tenured player.

At the height of Thursday night’s home opener, however, a sold-out Dodger Stadium was chanting for the team’s newest star.

In his first regular-season home game since signing with the Dodgers last month, Freddie Freeman delivered the loudest blow in the team’s 9-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds, lacing a leadoff double in the eighth to spark the team’s six-run, game-winning rally.

As Freeman pulled into second base, a crowd of 52,995 rose to its feet. Chanting along to the trumpeting beat of Dayvi’s “Baila Conmigo,” the fans shouted “Fred-die! Fred-die!” until the $162-million first baseman acknowledged them with a tap of his chest and left-handed wave.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s the TV and streaming schedule for the Dodgers’ 2022 season:

