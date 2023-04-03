Dodgers heat up the bats in the cold in big win over Rockies

Dodgers’ Jason Heyward, second from left, hits a two-run home run as Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird, left, watches along with catcher Elias Diaz, right, and home plate umpire Mark Carlson during the fifth inning on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium felt more like early season Chicago on Monday night, with a wind-chill factor of about 50degrees and gusts of 25-28 mph whipping the flags behind center field into a frenzy and turning a few fly balls and infield popups into adventures.

So it was no surprise that the game — especially for one crazy inning — resembled one of those wild Wrigley Field affairs, with the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies combining for 11 runs, eight hits and four walks in the fifth inning.

When the haymakers stopped flying, it was the Dodgers who were standing, riding their seven-run, five-hit outburst in the fifth to a 13-4 victory before a Julio Urías bobblehead night crowd of 49,792 at Dodger Stadium.

Rookie outfielder James Outman and veteran outfielder Jason Heyward each drove in three runs — Outman with a pair of triples and Heyward with a homer and sacrifice fly. Chris Taylor (third inning) and Will Smith (eighth) each crushed a two-run homer to pace a 13-hit attack.

The Rockies had turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead with four runs in the top of the fifth, and Colorado starter Ryan Feltner got two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth. But Freddie Freeman doubled to right-center field and Smith and Max Muncy each walked to load the bases.

Rockies manager Bud Black summoned right-hander Jake Bird to face J.D. Martinez, whose fly ball toward the right-field pole — a potential grand slam — was pushed foul by the wind. Martinez settled for a two-run single to left that tied the score 4-4.

Outman one-hopped the right-field wall for a two-run triple and a 6-4 lead, and Miguel Vargas grounded an RBI single to left to make it 7-4. Heyward, making his first start for the Dodgers, capped the rally with a two-run homer to right to make it 9-4.

The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the seventh when Martinez doubled, Outman tripled — making him the first Dodger since Yasiel Puig in 2014 to triple twice in a game — and Heyward hit a sacrifice fly for an 11-4 lead. Smith’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 13-4.

Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove throws to the plate during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Michael Grove, a fill-in for the fill-in, got the start on the mound for the Dodgers, whose original pick to replace the injured Tony Gonsolin in the rotation, Ryan Pepiot, suffered an oblique strain right before opening day.

Grove, who was in Oklahoma City preparing for a triple-A start Friday when he was summoned to Los Angeles, blanked the Rockies on one hit and struck out four in the first four innings, but his night soured after he walked Ryan McMahon to start the fifth.

The right-hander thought he had Mike Moustakas struck out with a full-count fastball that appeared to catch the top of the zone, and the Dodgers thought they had a double play when Smith threw out McMahon attempting to steal second.

But home plate umpire Mark Carlson called the pitch ball four. Elias Díaz doubled to right for a run, and Yency Almonte yielded a two-run single to Harold Castro. A fourth run scored on Jurickson Profar’s double-play grounder for a 4-2 Rockies lead.

The Dodgers got a scare in the seventh when Vargas was hit in the right hand — the same one he injured in spring training — by a Connor Seabold 92-mph fastball. But Vargas was able to finish the game.

