Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers doomed again by sloppy sequence in loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t hit a ball out of the infield in Wednesday’s eighth inning.

To score the winning runs in their 3-1 defeat of the Dodgers, they didn’t need to.

Instead, a sloppy sequence doomed the Dodgers for a second straight day. Reliever Daniel Hudson issued a leadoff walk. Third baseman Max Muncy fired high on a bunt in the next at-bat. And in the ensuing scramble, one run scored, another runner ended up at third (leading to a second run later in the inning), and the Diamondbacks had taken a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a rubber-match win at Chase Field.

“Up until this series, I thought we played good baseball, fundamental baseball, catching it and throwing it accurately,” manager Dave Roberts said. “This series we didn’t do a good job of that.”

Indeed, a day after they hit into five double plays (tying a franchise record in the live ball era) and were punished for poorly timed walks and errant defense in a loss, the Dodgers (12-6) struggled with the same issues in the series finale.

Read more >>>