Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the San Diego Padres on April 23.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the San Diego Padres on April 23. Anderson will start Friday against the Detroit Tigers.
(Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson will make his second start for the Dodgers, who return home to open a three-game interleague series with the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a game-by-game breakdown of how to watch and stream the Dodgers in 2022:

Share

ICYMI: Dodgers doomed again by sloppy sequence in loss to Diamondbacks

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t hit a ball out of the infield in Wednesday’s eighth inning.

To score the winning runs in their 3-1 defeat of the Dodgers, they didn’t need to.

Instead, a sloppy sequence doomed the Dodgers for a second straight day. Reliever Daniel Hudson issued a leadoff walk. Third baseman Max Muncy fired high on a bunt in the next at-bat. And in the ensuing scramble, one run scored, another runner ended up at third (leading to a second run later in the inning), and the Diamondbacks had taken a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a rubber-match win at Chase Field.

“Up until this series, I thought we played good baseball, fundamental baseball, catching it and throwing it accurately,” manager Dave Roberts said. “This series we didn’t do a good job of that.”

Indeed, a day after they hit into five double plays (tying a franchise record in the live ball era) and were punished for poorly timed walks and errant defense in a loss, the Dodgers (12-6) struggled with the same issues in the series finale.

Read more >>>

Share