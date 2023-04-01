Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, analysis and start time

Dustin May’s focused, impressive start not enough to spur Dodgers to victory

Dustin May did everything he could Friday night.

But after a nearly flawless season opener from the Dodgers the night before, not even May’s seven scoreless innings were enough to prevent a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There were wasted opportunities at the plate, with the Dodgers stranding 12 runners on base and going hitless in seven at-bats with men in scoring position.

There was a late blown lead from the bullpen, with Alex Vesia surrendering a go-ahead, two-run home run to Kyle Lewis in the top of the eighth moments after Mookie Betts had belted a solo blast to break a scoreless tie.

