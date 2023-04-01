Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks live updates: Latest news, analysis and start time

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the first time in 2023 as the Dodgers look to bounce back from their loss Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dustin May’s focused, impressive start not enough to spur Dodgers to victory

By Jack Harris

Dustin May did everything he could Friday night.

But after a nearly flawless season opener from the Dodgers the night before, not even May’s seven scoreless innings were enough to prevent a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There were wasted opportunities at the plate, with the Dodgers stranding 12 runners on base and going hitless in seven at-bats with men in scoring position.

There was a late blown lead from the bullpen, with Alex Vesia surrendering a go-ahead, two-run home run to Kyle Lewis in the top of the eighth moments after Mookie Betts had belted a solo blast to break a scoreless tie.

Read more >>>

