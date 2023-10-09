Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time and analysis

Why would the Dodgers start Clayton Kershaw again? Because they have no other choice
The decision has already been made. Clayton Kershaw will pitch again this postseason.
Kershaw insisted he can, so he will.
“He’s going to pitch Game 4,” manager Dave Roberts said.
“I’ll be ready,” Kershaw said.
Never mind that he retired just one batter in an 11-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series.
Never mind that he was charged with six runs and six hits against a team he has dominated his entire career.
Never mind every indication he was pitching with a gravely damaged shoulder, from his diminished velocity to the rockets the Diamondbacks were hitting against him.
Dodgers sticking with same lineup for Game 2 vs. Diamondbacks
The Dodgers aren’t moving pieces around just yet.
After their 11-2 loss in Game 1, the team will use the same lineup in Game 2. This time, they’ll face right-hander Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks’ top pitcher during the regular season.
Merrill Kelly, who had previously been dreadful against the Dodgers, held Los Angeles to three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 1.
The Diamondbacks will counter with a lineup featuring just one change from Game 1 opposite Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller: Corbin Carroll, not Ketel Marte, will leadoff. The two players flipped. Marte will bat second.
Dodgers could see another early winter if bats do not come alive
It sounds crazy, really. On Monday, the Dodgers could play their second and last postseason game this season at Dodger Stadium.
Two home games and out last October. Two home games and out this October?
Could be, unless the Dodgers’ bats return from another slumber party.
Clayton Kershaw did not lose this game all by himself, even if headlines here and everywhere else might sway you to believe that.