Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 2: Live updates, start time and analysis

Why would the Dodgers start Clayton Kershaw again? Because they have no other choice

The decision has already been made. Clayton Kershaw will pitch again this postseason.

Kershaw insisted he can, so he will.

“He’s going to pitch Game 4,” manager Dave Roberts said.

“I’ll be ready,” Kershaw said.

Never mind that he retired just one batter in an 11-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series.

Never mind that he was charged with six runs and six hits against a team he has dominated his entire career.

Never mind every indication he was pitching with a gravely damaged shoulder, from his diminished velocity to the rockets the Diamondbacks were hitting against him.

