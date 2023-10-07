Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Game 1 live updates, start time and analysis

Julio Urías was a hero and likely Dodgers Game 1 starter. Now, it’s as if he never existed
The mural is impossible to miss going southbound on Figueroa Street in Highland Park: Julio Urías in a white Dodgers uniform pumping his fists in celebration with the Mexican flag behind him.
The image depicts Urías’ reaction to recording the final out of the 2020 World Series. It’s painted on a wall of El Pescador, a Mexican restaurant, on the side facing oncoming traffic. He shares the canvas with Kobe Bryant. He’s there because he brought pride to the community. He was one of them representing on the grandest stage.
That changed last month when Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence — four years after being arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery — and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Though Urías has not been charged, his career as a Dodger probably ended that night. His time in the major leagues might have, too. He became a pariah, and El Pescador was left with a glaring piece of artwork.
Mass transit to Dodger Stadium? Get to Union Station. Why the Hollywood Bowl offers a better way
The bus doors opened, and the happy passengers scampered toward Dodger Stadium. The bus had come directly from their neighborhood.
The Dodgers offered a free team magazine to everyone as they exited. The entrance gate was a few steps away, leading directly to the food, drinks and attractions behind center field.
“We get to come here without worrying about parking,” rider Leslie Mendoza said. “It beats driving.”
The playoffs open Saturday at Dodger Stadium. With them come sellout crowds, and the notorious congestion into and within the stadium parking lots.
Torey Lovullo appreciates Mookie Betts’ gesture
Dodgers star and NL most valuable player candidate Mookie Betts interrupted Arizona manager Torey Lovullo’s press conference on Friday to give his former bench coach in Boston a quick hug, saying, “He raised me in this game.” As Betts walked out, Lovullo said, “Good luck … not really.”
Lovullo, the Red Sox bench coach from 2013-2016, appreciated the gesture.
“That’s what makes you feel good when you’re a teacher and kind of a mentor,” Lovullo said. “You have a young athlete, you know what he’s like in the minor leagues, he gets to the big-league level, and you have hours and hours of conversations about what it will be like when you get to that level or greatness.
“And for me, I watch him perform, and there’s nothing better. I wish he wasn’t in the NL West, but I mean, that’s a beautiful human being there.”
Eighteen outs: Can the Dodgers’ patchwork pitching staff sustain a deep playoff run?
Eighteen outs.
It’s a magic number, a mathematical dilemma and almost certainly the Dodgers’ biggest obstacle this October.
For a team that is short on pitching, lacking a clear playoff rotation and facing an uncertain road to another World Series bid, no task will be as important this postseason as navigating the first six innings of every game — getting an all-important 18 opening outs.
Usually, it isn’t a difficult equation for postseason teams: Let your starter try to get through six innings. Bail him out with a reliever or two if he comes up short.
These Dodgers, however, aren’t entering these playoffs with a typical starter-laden roster.
Diamondbacks Game 1 starter Merrill Kelly has struggled against the Dodgers
Merrill Kelly, Arizona’s Game 1 starter, has a superb 48-43 career record and 3.29 ERA in five-big-league seasons, but the right-hander entered Saturday with an 0-11 record and 5.49 ERA in 16 starts against the Dodgers, including an Aug. 30 shellacking in which he gave up seven runs and 12 hits in five innings of a 9-1 loss in Chavez Ravine.
“It’s a bit of a mystery, a bit of a puzzle, for me to solve, which I’m looking forward to trying to solve in this game,” Kelly said Friday. “It would be nice to get my first Dodger win in five years in the playoffs. In my mind, I’m well overdue for one.”
Why have the Dodgers had his number?
“I think they just prepare really well,” Kelly said. “They do a lot of things that other teams don’t. Whatever analytics or preparation department they have over there, I think they do a really good job of game-planning, and they do a good job as a lineup, one through nine, sticking to that game plan.”
Kelly hopes to purge those ugly numbers against the Dodgers and any negative thoughts he has about pitching here before he takes the mound.
“If I start thinking about my previous games and how they’ve gone and how bad my numbers are against these guys, I think I lose before I even step on the mound,” Kelly said. “I’m going in expecting to throw nine innings, no runs. That’s how I go into every game.
“We’re diving into some different stuff and different numbers and some different video to kind of figure out the different pieces of that puzzle. But I’m confident that we can execute a game plan and come out with a win.”
Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 1 vs. Diamondbacks
Here’s the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks:
Here’s the Diamondbacks’ starting lineup:
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in NLDS: How to watch, start times and betting lines
The Dodgers embark on what they hope will be a deep playoff run culminating in an eighth World Series championship when they open the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.
Game 1 of the NLDS will be played at 6:20 p.m. PDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Game 2 will be played at 6:07 p.m. on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix at 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday. All games will air on TBS.
Fresh off their 10th NL West crown in 11 seasons, the Dodgers might have to follow an unconventional game-management strategy in the series after injuries decimated their starting pitching rotation.
Dodgers hoping to continue one-sided division rivalry vs. Diamondbacks
The pool awaits.
Ten years after the Dodgers’ memorable division-clinching celebration in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field pool, and six years after the Diamondbacks enlisted horse-mounted police to prevent an encore in the 2017 playoffs, the two division foes are set for another October meeting in the National League Division Series starting Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
The matchup was confirmed Wednesday night, courtesy of the Diamondbacks’ sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.
When the Diamondbacks recorded their final out, a crowd of several hundred Dodgers season-ticket holders at Chavez Ravine — in attendance for the team’s open workout, where the Diamondbacks game was shown on the scoreboards — broke into a “Let’s go, Dodgers” chant, seemingly emboldened by their recent dominance in a one-sided division rivalry.