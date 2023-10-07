Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Game 1 live updates, start time and analysis

Diamondbacks Game 1 starter Merrill Kelly has struggled against the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly delivers against the New York Yankees on Sept. 25. (Noah K. Murray / Associated Press)

Merrill Kelly, Arizona’s Game 1 starter, has a superb 48-43 career record and 3.29 ERA in five-big-league seasons, but the right-hander entered Saturday with an 0-11 record and 5.49 ERA in 16 starts against the Dodgers, including an Aug. 30 shellacking in which he gave up seven runs and 12 hits in five innings of a 9-1 loss in Chavez Ravine.

“It’s a bit of a mystery, a bit of a puzzle, for me to solve, which I’m looking forward to trying to solve in this game,” Kelly said Friday. “It would be nice to get my first Dodger win in five years in the playoffs. In my mind, I’m well overdue for one.”

Why have the Dodgers had his number?

“I think they just prepare really well,” Kelly said. “They do a lot of things that other teams don’t. Whatever analytics or preparation department they have over there, I think they do a really good job of game-planning, and they do a good job as a lineup, one through nine, sticking to that game plan.”

Kelly hopes to purge those ugly numbers against the Dodgers and any negative thoughts he has about pitching here before he takes the mound.

“If I start thinking about my previous games and how they’ve gone and how bad my numbers are against these guys, I think I lose before I even step on the mound,” Kelly said. “I’m going in expecting to throw nine innings, no runs. That’s how I go into every game.

“We’re diving into some different stuff and different numbers and some different video to kind of figure out the different pieces of that puzzle. But I’m confident that we can execute a game plan and come out with a win.”