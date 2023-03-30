Live
Dodgers

Dodgers opening night live updates: How to watch, analysis and more

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías warms up during a spring training game against the Reds
Pitcher Julio Urías will be the Dodgers’ opening night starter.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Follow along for live updates and analysis from the Dodgers’ season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Los Angeles Times staff

After 15 seasons, Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has perfected his control

By Jack Harris

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during a preseason game
Clayton Kershaw, pitching against the Angels during the preseason, is set for his 16th season with the Dodgers.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw first confronted the conundrum almost 10 years ago.

On the verge of free agency ahead of the 2014 season, and having already become entrenched as the face of the Dodgers franchise following his second of three Cy Young Award wins, the left-hander faced a crossroads during contract negotiations with the club that offseason.

For one of the first times as a major leaguer, Kershaw was forced to take a hard look at his long-term future — to start mapping out his career in a way the surefire Hall of Famer hadn’t needed to before.

At times during that process, Kershaw recalled, “There were talks of doing 10, 15 years,” the kind of ultra-length deal likely to span the rest of his playing days.

The only problem?

“I just never was comfortable committing to be good for that long,” Kershaw said.

Read more >>>

Six biggest questions the Dodgers face as they open an unpredictable season

By Jack Harris

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands in the dugout before a game last season
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will need to be more nimble with the Dodgers’ roster in order to contend this season.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

For many teams, opening day is the most exciting time of the year. For the 2023 Dodgers, it might be the most anxious.

Despite an underwhelming offseason and unmistakable loss of talent from last season’s 111-win club, the Dodgers enter the new season confident they can remain a World Series contender and continue their decade of dominance in the National League West.

But this year, perhaps more than any in recent memory, they can’t be certain of it.

As they get ready for their opener Thursday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, major questions remain about the upcoming campaign, from their lineup depth to the health of their pitching to their reliance on the farm system. Here are the top six:

Read more >>>

