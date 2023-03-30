Dodgers opening night live updates: How to watch, analysis and more

After 15 seasons, Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has perfected his control
PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw first confronted the conundrum almost 10 years ago.
On the verge of free agency ahead of the 2014 season, and having already become entrenched as the face of the Dodgers franchise following his second of three Cy Young Award wins, the left-hander faced a crossroads during contract negotiations with the club that offseason.
For one of the first times as a major leaguer, Kershaw was forced to take a hard look at his long-term future — to start mapping out his career in a way the surefire Hall of Famer hadn’t needed to before.
At times during that process, Kershaw recalled, “There were talks of doing 10, 15 years,” the kind of ultra-length deal likely to span the rest of his playing days.
The only problem?
“I just never was comfortable committing to be good for that long,” Kershaw said.
Six biggest questions the Dodgers face as they open an unpredictable season
For many teams, opening day is the most exciting time of the year. For the 2023 Dodgers, it might be the most anxious.
Despite an underwhelming offseason and unmistakable loss of talent from last season’s 111-win club, the Dodgers enter the new season confident they can remain a World Series contender and continue their decade of dominance in the National League West.
But this year, perhaps more than any in recent memory, they can’t be certain of it.
As they get ready for their opener Thursday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, major questions remain about the upcoming campaign, from their lineup depth to the health of their pitching to their reliance on the farm system. Here are the top six: