Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 2: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Bottom of the Dodgers’ order made an impact in Game 1

Miguel Rojas reacts during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres on Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ lineup is a lot more potent when there are runners on base for Shohei Ohtani, and with the slugger in the leadoff spot, it is incumbent upon the bottom of the order to produce, preferably like it did in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The team’s sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth batters — Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas — combined for five hits, two walks and four runs on Saturday night to help the Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres.

“There’s no easy out down there,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “With Miggy Ro being who he is this year, adding Tommy, Lux coming back into his own, it’s been really big for us. It just makes the lineup so deep, and it makes it really difficult [for opponents] to skip Shohei. It’s hard to not pitch to Shohei when there are a bunch of guys on base.”

Smith led off the second inning of the best-of-five series opener with a walk, Lux followed with a single to center field, and both scored when Ohtani lined a two-out, three-run home run to right field off Padres starter Dylan Cease to tie the score 3-3.

Edman, the switch-hitting utility man acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, sparked a three-run fourth-inning rally with a bunt single.

Rojas, who had one of the best offensive seasons in his 11-year career, with a .283 average, .748 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six homers and 36 RBIs, followed with a single to left-center field.

Ohtani’s broken-bat single to center loaded the bases, and Edman scored on a wild pitch to trim San Diego’s lead to 5-4. Mookie Betts was intentionally walked to load the bases, Freddie Freeman grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Rojas forced out at home, and Teoscar Hernández lined a two-run single to center for a 6-5 Dodgers lead.

Smith also reached on an error to lead off the fifth and scored a big insurance run on Edman’s double-play grounder. Edman opened the eighth with a single to center and stole second base but didn’t score.

“Our mentality is to grind out pitches and have good at-bats regardless of the results,” Rojas said before Game 2 on Sunday. “If we have good at-bats and we get the starter to throw a lot of pitches like we did [in Game 1] — Cease was in trouble because we got a lot of 3-and-2 counts, and then Shohei got a good pitch to hit up in the zone.

“If we get quality at-bats from the bottom of the lineup, the top will get better pitches to hit and do damage, because that’s what they’re here for.”