Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Is a World Series title the Dodgers’ only definition of success? It depends who you ask

Dodgers players work out at Dodger Stadium on Monday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sure how to answer the question.

“Definition of success?” Kershaw repeated. “I mean, do you have to have an answer to that?”

The truth is you don’t. Not everything requires a label. Not everything needs to neatly fit in a box. Not everything is success or failure, good or bad. There’s nuance. There’s context.

But in the world of professional sports, the best teams often don’t receive that benefit of the doubt, especially if those teams have usually come up short of the ultimate objective when it matters most for a decade.

Kershaw has been the centerpiece for the most successful stretch in Dodgers history. They’re about to play in their 10th consecutive postseason. They’ve won the National League West nine of the last 10 seasons. No organization has won more baseball games over the last 10 years.

