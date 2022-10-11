Share
Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Julio Urías delivers a pitch during a game.
Julio Urías will start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Urías posted a 17-7 record with a 2.16 earned-run average over 31 starts in the regular season.
Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers being their playoff journey against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PDT.

By Sarah ValenzuelaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Is a World Series title the Dodgers’ only definition of success? It depends who you ask

By Jorge Castillo

Dodgers players work out at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
Clayton Kershaw wasn’t sure how to answer the question.

“Definition of success?” Kershaw repeated. “I mean, do you have to have an answer to that?”

The truth is you don’t. Not everything requires a label. Not everything needs to neatly fit in a box. Not everything is success or failure, good or bad. There’s nuance. There’s context.

But in the world of professional sports, the best teams often don’t receive that benefit of the doubt, especially if those teams have usually come up short of the ultimate objective when it matters most for a decade.

Kershaw has been the centerpiece for the most successful stretch in Dodgers history. They’re about to play in their 10th consecutive postseason. They’ve won the National League West nine of the last 10 seasons. No organization has won more baseball games over the last 10 years.

Dodgers lineup features only one surprise: Trayce Thompson starting in left field

By Jack Harris

Los Angeles, California October 3 2022-Dodgers Trayce Thompson celebrates his solo home run.
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies on May 3.
The Dodgers’ Game 1 lineup was pretty much as expected, although featured one surprise.

Even against a right-handed starter in Mike Clevinger, Trayce Thompson will start in left field, getting the nod over Joey Gallo, a lefty, and Chris Taylor, who made the NLDS roster after battling a neck injury during the last week of the regular season. Thompson will bat eighth.

The rest of the Dodgers’ lineup was as expected.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith are the top four hitters. Max Muncy and Justin Turner will bat fifth and sixth, with Muncy at third and Turner as designated hitter.

Gavin Lux is at second base, batting seventh. Cody Bellinger is in center, rounding out the order in the nine spot.

Here is a full look:

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series; betting lines for Game 1

By John Scheibe

What you need to know: The Dodgers open their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, a team they beat 14 times in 19 games during the regular season.

The Dodgers, who won the National League West with a franchise-best record of 111-51, had a first-round bye while the Padres (89-73) defeated the New York Mets in three wild-card series games at New York.

Betting lines for Game 1

Dodgers to start Julio Urías in Game 1, expect a tough NLDS

By Jack Harris

When the Dodgers gathered for a team dinner at the Palm steakhouse downtown on Sunday night, the game that would determine their National League Division Series opponent was on the TV.

It just wasn’t the sole center of attention.

After an 111-win season in which they exacted their superiority over almost every other team in the league, the Dodgers insisted they weren’t too caught up in who their first postseason opponent would be.

That didn’t change on Sunday night, when the San Diego Padres knocked off the New York Mets to set up an NL West clash against the Dodgers in this week’s best-of-five NLDS.

