Dodgers spring training live updates: A new season dawns at Camelback Ranch

How might another luxury tax bill affect the Dodgers’ future?

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, says the team could face another luxury tax bill for 2023. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

One of the biggest questions of the Dodgers’ offseason finally has a definitive answer.

Will the team stay below Major League Baseball’s luxury tax threshold in 2023?

No, club president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed Wednesday, probably not.

The news didn’t come as much of a surprise. While there appeared to be an opportunity at the start of the winter for the Dodgers to keep their payroll next season below MLB’s $233-million tax threshold, that possibility all but vanished in late December with the reduction of Trevor Bauer’s suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

