Dodgers

Dodgers spring training live updates: A new season dawns at Camelback Ranch

A groundsman prepares the pitchers mound before a spring training game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix in March 2022.
A groundsman prepares the pitchers mound before a spring training game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix in March 2022.
(Adam Bow / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Follow along for the latest news and analysis as the Dodgers open spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How might another luxury tax bill affect the Dodgers’ future?

By Jack Harris

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, says the team could face another luxury tax bill for 2023.
Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, says the team could face another luxury tax bill for 2023.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

One of the biggest questions of the Dodgers’ offseason finally has a definitive answer.

Will the team stay below Major League Baseball’s luxury tax threshold in 2023?

No, club president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman confirmed Wednesday, probably not.

The news didn’t come as much of a surprise. While there appeared to be an opportunity at the start of the winter for the Dodgers to keep their payroll next season below MLB’s $233-million tax threshold, that possibility all but vanished in late December with the reduction of Trevor Bauer’s suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Read more >>>

