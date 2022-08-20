Albert Pujols hits two home runs, tops Stan Musial for second all time in total bases

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases.

Pujols, 42, connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Pujols needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez for the No. 4 spot all time.

Pujols’ first homer of the game gave him 6,137 total bases. Musial, a Hall of Famer who starred for the Cardinals, had 6,134. Hank Aaron holds the record with 6,856.

Pujols has been on a roll over the last month, batting .386 with five homers over his last 16 games coming into Saturday.

The 11-time All-Star drew a standing ovation before his first at-bat, and the cheers grew even louder from both Cardinals and Diamondbacks fans as the three-time National League most valuable player rounded the bases.