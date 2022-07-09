Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs updates: Dodgers trail 3-2 in ninth inning

Craig Kimbrel trying to find consistency with curveball; Brusdar Graterol avoids injury

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Craig Kimbrel is still the Dodgers’ closer.

But the questions about his inconsistent form the llast two months continued to intensify Friday, a day after he failed to complete the ninth inning of a save opportunity because of a high pitch count.

“The inconsistencies, given who he is, I think we’re all surprised by that,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Kimbrel’s outing Thursday raised his season ERA to 4.82 and WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) to 1.54, both of which are worst among any Dodgers pitcher with at least 10 appearances this season.

After starting his season with eight scoreless performances in his first nine outings, the right-hander has now given up at least one run in 11 of his last 21.

And while some of Kimbrel’s underlying numbers provide reason for optimism — including an expected ERA of 3.00, according to Baseball Savant, giving Kimbrel one of the largest differences among major league pitchers between his actual and expected marks — Roberts acknowledged that the team and its new closer are trying “to get on the same page and right the ship.”

Roberts pinpointed Kimbrel’s command of the curveball as his biggest problem of late.

A two-pitch pitcher throughout his career, Kimbrel had increasingly relied more on his curveball, and less on his upper-90s mph fastball, over recent seasons. Last year, he threw the curveball more than 40% of the time, a personal high.

This season, however, his usage and effectiveness with the pitch have nosedived. He is throwing it only 33.5% of the time now. It’s generating fewer outs and whiffs as well.

“The shape is different on almost every throw, and there’s a lot of non-competitive misses with the breaking ball,” Roberts said. “That will get your pitch count up and obviously get you into some counts that you don’t want to be in. So I think that’s something that we got to kind of work together to harness and figure out some consistency.”

Kimbrel almost abandoned the curveball completely Thursday night, instead throwing his fastball on 25 of 31 pitches.

The result: Several long at-bats against Cubs hitters, who were able to foul off the heater and, after a seven-pitch RBI double by Seiya Suzuki and a nine-pitch walk by Patrick Wilson, ultimately knock Kimbrel out of the game before he could get the final out.

“Our guys are on it right now and trying to figure out if it’s mechanical, if it’s intent of the shape,” Roberts said. “But the bottom line is that, that throw, that pitch has got to be more consistent.”

Graterol avoid injury

After leaving Thursday’s game early with a cramp in his side, Brusdar Graterol was feeling better Friday, according to Roberts, and won’t need to go on the injured list.

“[In] catch play, he was letting it rip,” Roberts said. “He’s in a good spot.”

Roberts said the team was giving Graterol the day off Friday but more because of recent usage than any injury concerns.

“As far as where he’s at physically, he’s great,” Roberts said.