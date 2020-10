Following a sluggish start at the plate, the Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will look to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series lead when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Follow us for live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres.