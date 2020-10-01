Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed October nights like this before, when Playoff Kershaw performed as if he was Regular-Season Kershaw.

Except in baseball, it’s not the first impression that counts most.

It’s the last.

Which is why the enduring images of Kershaw in the postseason are of him bent over with his hands on his knees, not of him receiving handshakes in front of the Dodgers bench.

Advertisement

So, go ahead and be encouraged by the eight scoreless innings he pitched in the 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that completed a two-game sweep in their National League wild-card series. Celebrate his personal postseason-best 13 strikeouts.

Just maintain some perspective.

An unknown player can change his reputation in a single game. A player of Kershaw’s stature can’t.

Advertisement

Kershaw will have to do this again and again and again. And maybe a couple of more times after that. Only then, only after he has won a World Series, will the greatest regular-season pitcher of his generation be considered the best pitcher of his generation, period.

This could be the year.

Kershaw is backed by a lineup that is powered by Mookie Betts, who doubled in a run in Game 1 and doubled in two more in Game 2.

The only other time Kershaw was supported by a hitter as dangerous was in 2013, when Hanley Ramirez was in the middle of the order — and that was temporary, as Ramirez’s ribs were broken in the opening game of the NL Championship Series.

Advertisement

Kershaw has also developed a comfortable partnership with catcher Austin Barnes.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is congratulated by teammate Walker Buehler after Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“His ability to catch the baseball, block the baseball, and things like that, he’s obviously the best skill set-wise,” Kershaw said the day before his start.

Kershaw went as far to compare Barnes to his longtime personal catcher, A.J. Ellis.

Advertisement

“A.J. and Barnesy are somewhat similar,” he said.

Smiling, Kershaw added, “But I can make fun of Barnesy a lot easier, so that’s fun.”

Barnes returned the compliment.

“I feel like he demands a lot of himself, first of all, and you just kind of feed off that,” Barnes said. “He’s one of the best in the game, he’s one of the best to ever do it. It’s been great catching him and seeing all the stuff from a couple years ago to now and the way he’s adjusted and just the way he goes about it.”

Advertisement

Kershaw has never explained the discrepancy between his regular-season and postseason track records.

Maybe he doesn’t want to. Or maybe he can’t.

Last week, after making the last of his 10 starts in the pandemic-shortened regular season, he offered a theory as to why this October could end differently.

“Maybe only having 10 starts or whatever, maybe that’s a good thing,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Advertisement

That very well could be the case.

Kershaw has thrown as many pitches over the last 13 years as Santa Claus has delivered gifts, which made how he looked Thursday particularly striking.

He looked youthful.

Advertisement

He looked powerful.

He looked electric.

Kershaw started the game by striking out Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich and cruised from there. He gave up only three hits. He walked one.

He consistently threw his improved fastball and slider for first-pitch strikes. He generously mixed in his curveball to keep the Brewers guessing.

Advertisement

His efficiency preserved a bullpen that had to cover five innings in Game 1 after Walker Buehler made an early departure because of concerns that a blister on his pitching hand could reappear.

This was the kind of start the Dodgers were counting on Kershaw to make. This was the kind of start they needed him to deliver.

And he did.

This wasn’t a first.

Advertisement

In 2013, he made two starts against the Atlanta Braves in an NL Division Series that were only four days apart. The Dodgers won both games.

In 2015, he limited the New York Mets to a run in seven innings to force a fifth and final game of their division series.

He posted a similar line against the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series in 2016.

Advertisement

In his first World Series start, against the Houston Astros in 2017, he yielded only a run over the first seven innings of a Dodgers victory.

And last year, he fired eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals, in Game 2 of a Division Series.

Of course, that’s not what Los Angeles remembers.

What the city remembers are meltdowns against the Cardinals, the blown leads against the sign-stealing Astros, the tragic relief appearance against the Nationals.

Advertisement

There’s a lesson there. How this start will be remembered will depend on what comes after.