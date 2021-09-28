Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Second base can wait for now: Gavin Lux is helping the Dodgers in the outfield

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux runs to first during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 22. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Gavin Lux tracked the ball looking over his left shoulder, then quickly flipped his head back around to the right. He turned his body to make a catch in deep center field, then caught his balance after stumbling near the warning track.

It might have looked uncomfortable, with Lux — a natural infielder in his third MLB season — playing center field Sunday for only the fourth time in his big league career.

But if the 23-year-old was lacking in confidence, it didn’t show. Instead, Lux fired the ball back into the infield, then laughed with teammate Mookie Betts after one of the rare reminders he’s still adjusting to his new role.

“It’s actually been pretty fun,” Lux said this past weekend. “It’s a challenge, almost, just trying to get more comfortable.”

