Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Second base can wait for now: Gavin Lux is helping the Dodgers in the outfield
PHOENIX — Gavin Lux tracked the ball looking over his left shoulder, then quickly flipped his head back around to the right. He turned his body to make a catch in deep center field, then caught his balance after stumbling near the warning track.
It might have looked uncomfortable, with Lux — a natural infielder in his third MLB season — playing center field Sunday for only the fourth time in his big league career.
But if the 23-year-old was lacking in confidence, it didn’t show. Instead, Lux fired the ball back into the infield, then laughed with teammate Mookie Betts after one of the rare reminders he’s still adjusting to his new role.
“It’s actually been pretty fun,” Lux said this past weekend. “It’s a challenge, almost, just trying to get more comfortable.”
One-game playoff for Dodgers in 2021? Blame one Dodgers game in 1996
As this final week of the regular season dawns, with the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants fighting one another for first place, you will hear a lot about 1951 and 1962. You will not hear as much about 1996, but you should.
It is the season that could come back to haunt the Dodgers, 25 years later.
If the Dodgers can win two more games than the Giants this week, the two teams would play a tiebreaker for the National League West championship. If San Francisco wins the division, the Dodgers’ postseason could be limited to one game, in part because of the indifference they showed to one particular game in 1996.
Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Padres on Tuesday
The Dodgers are two games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings as they turn to Walker Buehler to face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Buehler has pitched at least six innings in 28 of his 31 starts this season but allowed five or more runs in two of his four starts in September, posting a 7.32 ERA. He had a 2.05 ERA on the season entering September after allowing only three earned runs or fewer in 20 consecutive starts.
That has not detracted bettors from backing Buehler as DraftKings opened the Dodgers as a -165 favorite and the number was up to -190 overnight. Buehler will face a Padres team that has posted an 11-29 record in their last 40 games.
Yu Darvish will get the start for the Padres. He has given up at least four runs in nine of his 13 starts since the beginning of July, with a 6.17 ERA and 2.3 home runs per nine innings allowed. He allowed only 0.9 home runs per nine innings with a 2.44 ERA in his first 16 starts.
The Padres are 4-9 in Darvish’s last 13 starts after going 13-3 in his first 16 starts. The Padres’ 4.1 runs per game since the beginning of August is the fewest in MLB. Despite this, the opening total of 7.5 climbed to eight overnight at DraftKings as the Dodgers have defeated the Padres in six matchups in the season series since the All-Star break.
