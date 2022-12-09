Dodgers Dugout: A whole lot of nothing going on

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I can’t wait to tell you what exciting news came from the Dodgers at the winter meetings:

Nothing.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

That’s right, a whole lot of nothing going on. A whole lot of former Dodgers went elsewhere, though. Next season’s “These names look familiar” is going to be massive.

Trea Turner went to the Phillies for 11 years and $300 million.

Cody Bellinger went to the Cubs for one year, $17.5 million.

Reliever Chris Martin went to the Red Sox for two years, $17.5 million.

Reliever Tommy Kahnle went to the Yankees for two years, $11.5 million.

Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney went to the Rangers for two years, $25 million.

And they had already lost Tyler Anderson, who signed with the Angels.

The deals above are pending physicals and aren’t official but soon will be barring the unexpected.

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

The Dodgers also won’t be signing outfielder Aaron Judge, who stayed with the Yankees for a nine-year, $360-million deal. Starting pitcher Justin Verlander went to the Mets for two years, $86 million with an option for a third year. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280-million deal with the San Diego Padres, who now have three shortstops.

On the good news front, Clayton Kershaw signed his contract, which is worth $20 million next season. And Justin Turner is still a free agent, so a reunion there is possible. The Dodgers also signed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal, meaning he will have to make the team in spring training. Heyward is very similar to Bellinger, but with fewer homers and strikeouts. He hit .208/.278/.277 last season with the Cubs. In 2021 he hit .214.

And then, during the winter meetings, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the following about losing to the Padres in the playoffs:

Advertisement

“As a manager, you never want to say that somebody wants it more than you because I think that speaks to the preparation part of it, the mental part of it,” Roberts said. “But I will say that you look at that dugout versus our dugout, there was more intensity there.

“I think we do a very good job in the regular season of preparing [for] each game, washing away good, washing away bad, trying to win a ball game. But certainly, the postseason has to be … higher stakes.”

Andrew Friedman said they were looking at the issue: “I feel like, yeah, we want to change it up a little bit.”

Geez guys, Dodgers fans and this very newsletter have only been mentioning the lack of enthusiasm in the dugout for a couple of seasons now. Way to catch up with the rest of us.

Friedman also said, “The one thing that’s been constant is putting ourselves in the best position to win a championship while also keeping that window open for as far as we can see out.”

So right now, the Dodgers need a center fielder, a starting pitcher (or two), a reliever and a shortstop. Is that all?

During the meetings, Roberts said the Dodgers will add an outfielder this winter, preferably one who can handle center field. He also said they will add another rotation member, probably a lower-cost one similar to the Anderson and Heaney signings last offseason.

The only reason signing shortstop Carlos Correa would be a good move is because he has that intensity that is needed. However, in my mind, the fact he played for the 2017 Houston Asterisks and was very loud about saying they had nothing to apologize for after they were caught cheating almost disqualifies him for playing for the Dodgers. Reports on Wednesday were that the Dodgers feel the same way, not wanting to alienate some or most of the fan base.

And the Dodgers had already said they are comfortable with Gavin Lux playing shortstop next season. Shortstop is Lux’s primary position, though after watching him at second the last couple of seasons, it’s hard to believe he will be as good as Trea Turner or Corey Seager.

It looks like the Dodgers want to remain below the luxury threshold. They are still waiting to hear if an arbitrator will overturn all or part of Trevor Bauer‘s suspension, meaning they could be on the hook for another $34 million next season.

They also could still sign one of the big free-agent shortstops out there, such as Correa or Dansby Swanson. They could add starting pitcher Carlos Rodón. Any of those three would take a big contract to land.

But the guess here is they sign lesser-known free agents for depth, and give their young players ample opportunity next season. That means we could see this starting lineup:

C-Will Smith

1B-Freddie Freeman

2B-Max Muncy

3B-Miguel Vargas

SS-Gavin Lux

LF-Chris Taylor

CF-Trayce Thompson/James Outman

RF-Mookie Betts

DH-Thompson/Outman

Plus a rotation of Julio Urías, Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Ryan Pepiot. No official closer in the bullpen (probably Daniel Hudson or Evan Phillips). No Blake Treinen.

That’s last year’s lineup minus Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Bellinger. Is this a lineup that wins 111 games and cruises into the postseason? No. If the young players step up and perform, they could win the division. And this isn’t the final team yet, so we’ll have to wait and see. But we’ve seen what a lineup that wins 111 games gives us: An early exit and a lack of intensity. Something different could be nice for a change.

Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame newsletter comes out Monday. There were 13,289 ballots this year and there are seven inductees, four players and three non-players.

The current roster

If the season started today, here’s a look at a projected 26-man roster based on the current 40-man roster.

Rotation

Julio Urías

Clayton Kershaw

Dustin May

Tony Gonsolin

Ryan Pepiot

Bullpen

Yency Almonte

Phil Bickford

Caleb Ferguson

Brusdar Graterol

Daniel Hudson

Shelby Miller

Evan Phillips

Alex Vesia

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Will Smith

Infielders

Jacob Amaya

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Miguel Vargas

Jorbit Vivas

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Chris Taylor

James Outman

Andy Pages

Trayce Thompson

We’ll keep track of the changes to this as the offseason progresses.

Stories you might have missed

Before Jackie Robinson, Jorge Pasquel broke baseball’s color barrier — in Mexico

Cody Bellinger’s career with Dodgers ends as he agrees to terms with Cubs

A blue wave at Chavez Ravine? Here’s a look at the Dodgers’ top prospects

Clayton Kershaw is back, but Dodgers miss out on Justin Verlander

And finally

Some of the greatest moments in Dodger Stadium history. Watch and listen here.