Dodgers Dugout: Can Lance Lynn ride to the rescue?

Maybe showing a picture of an Arizona player (Zac Gallen) will turn things around.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and you have to wonder if Shohei Ohtani is watching and saying to himself, “Maybe I should rethink this whole Dodgers thing.”

Some random thoughts:

—That was not the start the Dodgers were looking for from Bobby Miller. He was throwing hard but had no idea where the ball was going. He had a look in his eyes that read as “The minors weren’t like this.”

—If nothing else, this will be a great learning experience.

—But it’s a lot different sending Miller out there for Game 2 compared to sending out Walker Buehler or Dustin May.

—You have to appreciate Brusdar Graterol. Dave Roberts was booed by some when he removed Graterol from the game. While walking off the mound, Graterol motioned to the crowd to start applauding and support the team. And it did.

—While it’s always stylish to blame Roberts for postseason losses, you can’t really blame him for this 2-0 deficit. He’s not the one striking out in key situations, and he’s not starting any games on the mound.

—My only quibble might be hitting Kolten Wong for Miguel Rojas, since Rojas had some key hits down the stretch. But that’s assuming Rojas would have gotten a hit. If Rojas had made an out, we could say “Why is Kolten Wong on the roster if you don’t use him right there?”

—Dodgers starting pitching in the NLDS: 2 IP, 10 hits, 9 ER, 3 walks, 1 K. ERA: 40.50

—Mookie Betts this postseason: 0 for 7.

—Freddie Freeman this postseason: one for seven.

—Dodgers with runners in scoring position this postseason: two for 12.

—Betts in his last three postseason series: six for 44. He led the Dodgers to the 2020 title but has been as responsible as anyone for the failures since then.

—You know, if James Outman doesn’t swing and miss at ball four with the bases loaded ...

—Every season, the Dodgers offense works counts, rarely swings at bad pitches and punishes their opponent. And every postseason, all that goes out the window and they take bad at-bat after bad at-bat.

—Dodgers offense with runners in scoring position in their last five postseason games (all losses): four for 38.

—TBS announcer Ron Darling has a firm grasp of the obvious. I actually think he and Bob Costas make a pretty good team, but my favorite part is when Darling explains something, and then Costas jumps in and explains it a different way.

—Also, Costas complaining that they never should have gotten rid of the four-pitch intentional walk is a perfect example of “You kids get off my lawn.”

—Who are those Penélope Cruz Air Emirates ads aimed at? I checked and the lowest price to fly in the cabin she mentions is $11,000. Too rich for my blood. I need to save my $11,000 to buy tickets to Dodgers postseason games.

—OK, here’s what’s going to happen. Lance Lynn vs. Brandon Pfaadt tonight. That’s 12-10 Dodgers. Then, Clayton Kershaw has one last brilliant start in him and holds Arizona to one hit in six innings as the Dodgers win, 4-0. And then, back home, the Dodgers offense wins in a laugher, 13-2.

—Also, if I flap my arms hard enough, I might fly.

Game 3

To be honest, Having Lynn start doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence. But the Diamondbacks are going with Pfaadt, who has been a bit worse than Lynn and gives up almost as many homers. Which means tonight probably will be a pitcher’s duel.

Lynn has pitched in 27 postseason games and has a 5.28 ERA in 58 innings. His last game was in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. He started against Houston and gave up five runs and six hits in 2-2/3 innings.

This is Pfaadt’s first season. He went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA. If he has the same nerves it appeared Bobby Miller had, then the Dodgers are in good shape. I think whoever scores first will go on to win the game. If Lynn gives up a couple of runs in the first inning, then it’s going to be a long night.

At some point the Dodgers offense is going to have to step up and get a key hit. Someone. Anyone.

Poll

Would you start Clayton Kershaw in Game 4? After 12,213 responses:

Yes, 68.1%

No, 31.9%

NLDS schedule

Game 1: Arizona 11, Dodgers 2

Game 2: Arizona 4, Dodgers 2

Tonight at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Thursday at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Saturday at Dodgers, 6:20 p.m.

*-if necessary

All games will be on TBS.

And finally

Vin Scully announcing the start of the ninth inning in “For Love of the Game.” Watch and listen here.