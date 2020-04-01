Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Column: Dodgers TV blackout ends. But for Kershaw’s peak and Scully’s finale, you had to be there, L.A.

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the 2015 season opener against the San Diego Padres. Many Dodgers fans were unable to view Kershaw’s golden years on TV due to a blackout that ended Wednesday.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Bill PlaschkeColumnist 
April 1, 2020
1:05 PM
Share

Amid greed that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.

The Dodgers TV blackout has been lifted.

After six years of the Dodgers allowing more than half of Los Angeles to sit in the dark, Spectrum Networks has reached an agreement to carry SportsNet LA on AT&T video platforms that include DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-Verse TV and AT&T Now.

When and if games return this summer, many folks throughout the city will finally be able to watch the Dodgers without pirating a signal.

Advertisement

“Hallelujah!” read one Wednesday morning text message from a fan who suddenly had the Dodgers station at her fingertips. Truly, this is worth celebrating.

But it is impossible to rejoice without also recognizing the scars of the most damaging monetary feud in this city’s sports history, a battle pitting the Dodgers’ billions against the wishes of local folks who just wanted to watch their favorite team.

Sports
Column: Jim Ballard outlived his love for the Dodgers, but not the greed that took them from him
James Ballard with grandson John McCoy, Dodger TV guys
Sports
Column: Jim Ballard outlived his love for the Dodgers, but not the greed that took them from him
He spent the last three years as a symbol of what has become the biggest Dodgers ownership blunder in franchise history.

It is irresponsible to ignore the smoking wreckage left behind, namely the legacy of a Dodgers ownership group that could have avoided this mess long ago with the stroke of a pen.

Advertisement

The blackout occurred after the Dodgers signed a record 25-year, $8.35-billion television deal with Time Warner Cable in 2013. In an effort to recoup its huge investment, TWC and later Charter Communications charged the sort of carriage fee that DirecTV and later AT&T would not pay.

The Dodgers could have reworked the deal to make it more cable-friendly, but would not. Ownership was criticized continually for this inaction over the last six years, but would never relent. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti refused to get involved. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ran from the controversy. Many fans endured six straight summers of TV screens without the Dodgers until the team suddenly appeared during the playoffs.

There is no clear indication yet as to why there is a deal now, but chances are it involves this country’s economic crisis and the specter of upcoming games being played in empty stadiums because of the pandemic. When sports returns, it will seemingly be a great time to be in the sports TV business, and perhaps that contributed to the end of the stalemate.

There are many reasons to applaud what has been gained by millions, but equally as many reasons for remorse over what the blackout cost.

The final years of Vin Scully, lost. The golden age of Clayton Kershaw, lost. Six summers of division-championship baseball, lost.

Dodgers
Plaschke: Pull up a chair and listen to Vin Scully give a message of hope and optimism
Vin and Sandi Scully
Dodgers
Plaschke: Pull up a chair and listen to Vin Scully give a message of hope and optimism
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully says the coronavirus outbreak is unlike anything he’s ever seen, but he finds hope in a time of despair.
More Coverage
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events

The blackout had become so enduring, it outlived folks whom it affected most.

In 2015, I wrote a column on Jim Ballard, a 94-year-old World War II veteran from Carpinteria whose life was centered on watching the Dodgers every night on television … until the blackout robbed him of his greatest pleasure.

Advertisement

“It’s like my team just forgot all about me,” he said at the time.

In 2018, I wrote another column on Ballard. He died of a massive stroke at age 97. He died still longing for the summer night when the Dodgers would return to his TV screen.

“My grandfather could never understand why he couldn’t just turn on the TV and the Dodgers would appear,” said John McCoy, his grandson and caregiver. “There’s so much money involved, why do the Dodgers have to do this to their fans?”

On Wednesday, the fans finally triumphed. It happened six years too late amid circumstances that were far too avoidable, but a win is a win. Hallelujah indeed.

Dodgers
Newsletter
Do you bleed blue?

Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bill Plaschke
Follow Us
Bill Plaschke has been an L.A. Times columnist since 1996. He has been named national sports columnist of the year seven times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of five books, including a collection of his columns entitled, “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoil Sports, Foul Ball and Oddballs.” Plaschke is also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” For his community service, he has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth. In case you were wondering – and he was – “Plaschke” is rhymed with “Great Gatsby.”
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement