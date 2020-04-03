Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Hot dog! How a Dodgers’ minor league team relishes helping in coronavirus crisis

By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
The Dodger Dog is not available at the ballpark right now, but the Dodgers will be distributing hot dogs from their ballpark.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers, that is. In this time of coronavirus crisis, the Dodgers’ triple-A affiliate is engaging in community outreach with relish, and some extra mustard too.

“We thought it would be a good way to recognize what would have been minor league baseball’s opening day,” said Carol Herrick, director of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Foundation, “by taking care of the people on the front lines, taking care of the rest of us.”

The Dodgers are accepting fan nominations for worthy local honorees, among them first responders, doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers and pharmacy workers. Team staffers will select thousands of winners and deliver lunch to them April 9.

One vendor donated 5,000 hot dogs, another donated 5,000 buns. Drinks and supplies were donated as well.

“Everybody wants to be part of some way of helping,” Herrick said.

The team mascots, Brix and Brooklyn, will not distribute the lunches. After all, a mascot should wear a baseball glove, not protective gloves. The folks who wear the costumes are encouraged to reveal themselves and participate.

