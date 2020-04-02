Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Ducks owners agree to pay arena workers’ salaries through June

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli acknowledge the crowd during Teemu Selanne’s jersey retirement ceremony at Honda Center in January 2015.
(Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
2:45 PM
The Dodger Stadium workers who would have gotten paid Friday say they have no idea what financial assistance the Dodgers might provide them while they’re idled by the coronavirus shutdown. The Angel Stadium workers are waiting to hear too.

Employees at Staples Center are covered for the events they would have worked through this month’s scheduled end of the regular seasons for the Lakers, Kings and Clippers.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli set a new standard Thursday for taking care of workers. After initially agreeing to pay Honda Center workers through the end of March, the Samuelis announced Thursday they would extend the agreement through the end of June, paying workers for their shifts as if Ducks games, concerts and other events actually had taken place.

The Samuelis run Honda Center and own the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks’ top minor league affiliate. The Samuelis agreed to cover payroll through June for the 2,100 part-timers that work at Ducks games and Gulls games, at nine affiliated youth and community sports facilities and at JT Schmid’s, a restaurant across the street from Honda Center that’s owned by the Samuelis.

The Samuelis are prominent Orange County philanthropists. They have given their names and financial resources to UC Irvine, UCLA, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, and a campus in Irvine that houses a Jewish community center and school.

“The Samueli family’s primary concern is the welfare of their employees,” Ducks president Tim Ryan said in a statement. “Today is another example of their kindness, generosity and support for the local community. As a result of their decision, 2,100 dedicated part-time staff members will have one less immediate concern during this significant health crisis. We join them in wishing everybody good health during this unprecedented time.”

HockeyCoronavirus Pandemic
Bill Shaikin
Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.
