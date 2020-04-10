Gavin Lux and Ty Buttrey to take part in ‘MLB The Show 20' video game tournament

Gavin Lux is considered one of the top young players in the Dodgers organization and the team’s future in the middle infield.
He also could be the Dodgers’ only chance at winning a World Series in 2020.
With the Major League Baseball season postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league, its players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Friday a tournament that features one player from each MLB team playing in the “MLB The Show 20” video game.
The format is similar to a typical baseball season. The 30 players will face one another one time each for a total of 29 regular-season games. The top eight advance to a postseason that mirrors the MLB format and culminates in a World Series.
Lux is representing the Dodgers. He responded to Friday‘s announcement by immediately talking good-natured trash toward Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, who will be playing for his team in the tournament.
“Give me @cotuck week one,” Lux tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.
Give me @cotuck week one.🤣 https://t.co/kc0xpqQCnA— Gavin Lux (@TheRealGavinLux) April 10, 2020
One Twitter user responded to Lux’s tweet with an interesting question — who will be the opening day starter? Longtime ace Clayton Kershaw got the nod from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for the real-life game that may never happen, but Walker Buehler is a rising star on the mound.
Does @ClaytonKersh22 or @buehlersdayoff get the ball on opening day?— Jeff Bobzin (@jeff_bobzin) April 10, 2020
Lux has yet to respond to the query.
Relief pitcher Ty Buttrey is the Angels’ representative in the tournament, which begins April 10 when Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays) plays Amir Garrett (Cincinnati Reds) at 6 p.m. PT. The games will be streamed on a variety of digital platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.
“MLB The Show” league participants
Angels — Ty Buttrey
Dodgers — Gavin Lux
Arizona Diamondbacks — Jon Duplantier
Atlanta Braves — Luke Jackson
Baltimore Orioles — Dwight Smith Jr.
Boston Red Sox — Eduardo Rodriguez
Chicago Cubs — Ian Happ
Chicago White Sox — Lucas Giolito
Cincinnati Reds — Amir Garrett
Cleveland Indians — Carlos Santana
Colorado Rockies — David Dahl
Detroit Tigers — Niko Goodrum
Houston Astros — Lance McCullers Jr.
Kansas City Royals — Brett Phillips
Miami Marlins — Ryne Stanek
Milwaukee Brewers — Josh Hader
Minnesota Twins — Trevor May
New York Mets — Jeff McNeil
New York Yankees — Tommy Kahnle
Oakland Athletics — Jesús Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies — Rhys Hoskins
Pittsburgh Pirates — Cole Tucker
San Diego Padres — Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Francisco Giants — Hunter Pence
Seattle Mariners — Carl Edwards Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals — Matt Carpenter
Tampa Bay Rays — Blake Snell
Texas Rangers — Joey Gallo
Toronto Blue Jays — Bo Bichette
Washington Nationals — Juan Soto