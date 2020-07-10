Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Buster Posey opts out of season as MLB releases optimistic coronavirus test results

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey bats in a spring training game.
In order not to endanger the health of his family, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday he will not play this season.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 10, 2020
11:34 AM
Share

Baseball lost one of its marquee players Friday when San Francisco catcher Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season because of family health concerns, but results of the initial screening for the coronavirus fueled optimism that the sport will be able to launch a pandemic-shortened 60-game season on July 23.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Assn. announced that of the 3,748 total samples taken during the intake screening of players and staff upon arrival to training camp, 66 — or 1.8% — were positive for COVID-19.

Of the 66 positives, 58 were players and eight were staff members. Of the 30 teams, 27 had individuals who tested positive.

With the intake process complete, baseball has moved to the monitoring testing phase of the health-and-safety protocols, in which Tier 1 individuals — primarily players, coaches and key front-office personnel — will be tested every other day and Tier 2 individuals (mostly support staff) will be tested multiple times a week.

As of Friday, baseball had collected and tested 7,401 samples under monitoring testing, 17 of which were new positives — 13 players and four staff members from 10 different clubs.

Advertisement

Of the 11,149 samples collected under the combined intake and monitoring testing since June 27, 83 samples, or 0.7%, were positive for the coronavirus — 71 players and 12 staff members from 28 different clubs.

Posey, the 33-year-old Giants veteran who helped the team win World Series championships in 2010, ’12 and ’14, announced he will opt out of this season because he and his wife Kristen have adopted identical twin girls that were recently born prematurely and are in neonatal intensive care.

Sports

Notable athletes who have opted out of playing amid coronavirus crisis

LAFC's Carlos Vela looks on during an MLS Western Conference Knockout match against Real Salt Lake at the Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 1, 2018.

Sports

Notable athletes who have opted out of playing amid coronavirus crisis

Here’s a list of some notable athletes who have decided not to take part in the sports’ restart amid the coronavirus crisis.

A six-time All-Star and the 2012 National League most valuable player, Posey became the 11th major leaguer to opt out of the season, joining players such as Dodgers pitcher David Price and Colorado utility man Ian Desmons.

Advertisement

Posey will forfeit nearly $8 million in prorated salary this season. He has one year left on a nine-year, $167-million contract that is scheduled to pay him $21.4 million in 2021.

“After weighing it for a long time, talking to doctors, I just feel like in the current state that we are right now and these babies being as fragile as they are for the next four months at minimum, this ultimately wasn’t that difficult a decision for me,” Posey told Giants writers on a video conference call.

SportsAngelsDodgersCOVID-19 Pandemic
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement