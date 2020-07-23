Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers release opening day roster and expected starting lineup

Cody Bellinger will start in center field for the Dodgers on opening day.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
11:14 AM
The Dodgers released their official 30-man opening day roster Thursday morning with few surprises as they embark on the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

The roster includes 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers.

Reliever Dustin May was the most notable absence, having been optioned to the team’s alternate training site on Wednesday, according to MLB’s transaction page.

Outfielder and base-running specialist Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place and likely will be used as a pinch-runner or in extra-inning situations, which this year will see teams start half innings with a runner at second base.

The rest of the Dodgers’ roster is as expected. On a podcast hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser published Thursday morning, manager Dave Roberts said his expected season-opening lineup would include Austin Barnes at catcher, Max Muncy at first base, Kiké Hernández at second, Justin Turner at third, Corey Seager at shortstop, Joc Pederson in left field, Cody Bellinger in center, Mookie Betts in right and AJ Pollock serving as the designated hitter.

Sports

A different kind of ballgame: MLB 2020 season preview

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout.

Sports

A different kind of ballgame: MLB 2020 season preview

A look at the Dodgers and the Angels as they embark on the coronavirus-shortened 2020 MLB season.

Clayton Kershaw previously was confirmed as the opening day starter. Roberts said he preferred Barnes catching Kershaw for Thursday’s game but plans to start fellow catcher Will Smith in three of the next four.

Newly signed left-handed reliever Jake McGee, right-handed reliever Dennis Santana and infielder Edwin Ríos were the most notable players seemingly on the roster bubble to make the squad.

MLB rosters were expanded this season because of the pandemic. The Dodgers will have to reduce their active roster to 28 players by Aug. 6 and then to the original size of 26 players by Aug. 20.

The full roster:

Right-handed pitchers

Pedro Baez

Dodgers pitcher Pedro Baez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dylan Floro

Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Kenley Jansen

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Kelly

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dennis Santana

Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Ross Stripling

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Blake Treinen

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Left-handed pitchers

Scott Alexander

Dodgers pitcher Scott Alexander.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Ferguson

Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Adam Kolarek

Dodgers pitcher Adam Kolarek.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jake McGee

Dodgers pitcher Jake McGee.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urías

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Wood

Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith

Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Infielders

Matt Beaty

Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Kiké Hernández

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Max Muncy

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Edwin Ríos

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Corey Seager

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Turner

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Mookie Betts

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Terrance Gore

Recent call-up Terrance Gore makes a bigger difference on the basepaths than he does in the batter's box for the Royals.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Joc Pederson

Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

AJ Pollock

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Taylor

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.