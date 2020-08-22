Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Dodgers lineup vs. Colorado Rockies: Dustin May starts, Mookie Betts leads off

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers against the Angels on Aug. 16.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2020
2:58 PM
Mookie Betts returns to the Dodgers’ lineup after getting an off-day Friday, reclaiming his spot as the leadoff hitter for the team’s Saturday home game against the Colorado Rockies.

With the team set to face Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-1, 2.56 ERA), only three left-handed batters were included in the Dodgers’ lineup: Shortstop Corey Seager, batting third; first baseman Cody Bellinger, batting fifth; and third baseman Max Muncy, batting seventh.

Justin Turner is in the three-hole as the designated hitter, followed by center fielder AJ Pollock in the cleanup spot. For the third straight game, Austin Barnes is behind the plate, batting ninth.

Rookie Dustin May takes the mound for his sixth start of the season, entering with a 1-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. The right-hander is averaging 98.4 mph on his fastball, second-fastest among MLB pitchers with at least 250 innings.

Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts — Right field
2. Corey Seager — Shortstop
3. Justin Turner — Designated hitter
4. AJ Pollock — Center field
5. Cody Bellinger — First base
6. Chris Taylor — Left field
7. Max Muncy — Third base
8. Kiké Hernández — Second base
9. Austin Barnes — Catcher

Dustin May — Starting pitcher

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.

