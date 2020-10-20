How much would a last-minute trip cost to see Dodgers in World Series?

Good morning, Dodgers fans. To those among you dreaming of seeing your team play in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night: Act fast, and pay up.

In 2017, the last time the Dodgers were the home team for Game 1, the average price for a World Series ticket on the resale market was $2,938, according to Ticket IQ. That was for all seats, not just the most affordable ones, and demand was driven by the fact that the Dodgers had not played in the World Series since 1988.

The average resale price for Game 1 of this year’s World Series is $1,329, according to Ticket IQ. The cheapest price on StubHub as of Tuesday morning: $288.

But, in 2017, the game was at Dodger Stadium. In 2020, although the Dodgers again are the home team, the game is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With health protocols in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are sold only in groups of four.

The cost for four of those $288 tickets, plus fees: $1,514. And you still have to get there: Southwest Airlines did not have any last-minute flights for sale to Dallas, and American Airlines had a first-class seat from LAX to Dallas-Fort Worth priced at $1,364.

You can watch the game at Dodger Stadium, on giant screens in the parking lot for $75 per car. Or you can stay home and watch Clayton Kershaw pitch, perhaps swinging by Gelson’s Markets before the game to pick up a couple of Kershaw’s Wicked Curve beers.