California

Dodgers drive-in: Watch the World Series on giant screens at Dodger Stadium

Fans drive into Dodger Stadium to watch the National League Championship Series.
Fans drive into Dodger Stadium to watch the National League Championship Series last week. The team will host similar drive-in viewings for the World Series beginning Tuesday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Oct. 19, 2020
1:39 PM
Take me out to the ... parking lot?

On the heels of the Dodgers’ National League Championship Series win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the team has announced it will host World Series viewing parties with 60-foot screens in the Los Angeles stadium parking lot.

The event will be operated in accordance with L.A. County’s coronavirus protocols, which allow for drive-in moviegoing experiences as long as attendees remain in their cars. Tickets cost $75, with one ticket per car and no more than six people in one vehicle, and must be purchased in advance.

The screens will be set up in Dodger Stadium Lots 2 and 3, with audio broadcast through FM radio. Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages, as concessions will not be sold. Attendees can exit their cars only to use the restroom, and face coverings will be required for anyone outside their vehicles.

The viewings follow similar drive-in events held during the NLCS, in which the Dodgers battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7.

Game 1 of the World Series begins at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday as the Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers have not won the championship since 1988.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

