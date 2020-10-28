MLB says Justin Turner broke rules by returning to field after positive coronavirus test

Major League Baseball in a statement Wednesday said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner refused to adhere to rules when he returned to the field to celebrate the Dodgers winning the World Series on Tuesday after his positive coronavirus test.

The league stated that officials received word of Turner’s positive test during the game, which prompted them to order the Dodgers to remove Turner. The third baseman was informed during the seventh inning and was officially replaced in the eighth. Turner wasn’t on the field for the Dodgers’ trophy presentation but later emerged to celebrate with the team.

“Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him,” the league’s statement read. “However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others.

“While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.”

An initial round of postgame tests Tuesday night turned up no additional positives among players on the Dodgers or the Tampa Bay Rays, The Times has learned. Another round of testing took place Wednesday. One Rays family member tested positive.

Players and families from both teams cleared after testing were expected to board flights to Los Angeles and Tampa Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Turner returned to the field about an hour after the game alongside his wife, Kourtney, and posed for pictures near the pitcher’s mound holding the Commissioner’s Trophy. He was quickly approached by a member of MLB’s security team but remained on the field.

Turner initially kept his mask on, sauntering around the infield as teammates approached him for an embrace. He and Kenley Jansen shared a long hug. The Curacao flag that hung from Jansen’s shoulders became draped around their sides.

As the team gathered for a photo with the trophy minutes later, Turner waited for the rest of the players to get into position. Then he plopped down in front, about an arm’s length away from teammates in either direction. He removed his mask and smiled for the camera.

Before the photos were completed, manager Dave Roberts came rushing onto the field, having just completed his postgame video call with the press. He went right up to Turner and sat down directly beside him, mask also off, laughing and smiling as the final shots were taken.

Then, Turner stood up and began strolling around the infield again, his mask still removed. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who’d also removed his mask for the team pictures but had by then put it back on, came up to Turner near the first base line. They talked for a few minutes before Turner went back to his wife. They took a photo together with the trophy and walked off the field.

That Turner returned to the field to celebrate was far more concerning than any of the decisions the league made during the game, Emory University epidemiologist Zachary Binney said.

Despite the MLB statement, Binney said Turner was not the only party at fault.

Full MLB statement on Justin Turner: pic.twitter.com/jfJYe6bIoS — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 28, 2020

“That was a really bad move by Turner, and a really bad move by the Dodgers and Major League Baseball,” Binney said. “Somebody should have had the nerve to be the adult in the room and stopped him from doing that.”

Binney said he understood how frustrated Turner must have been, to reach the pinnacle of his career after so many years, only to be sidelined. However, Binney said, the Dodgers and MLB should have promised him a celebration at another time and place.

Otherwise, he said: “What you’re saying is, it was worth standing next to somebody with COVID, who we know is infected and likely is infectious, without a mask, in order for them to celebrate and get in a picture.”

When MLB learned of an inconclusive test result for Turner in the second inning, the league expedited the processing of a pending test, one that had been taken earlier Tuesday. The game continued, with Turner still playing.

Binney said inconclusive tests aren’t uncommon, and, given the context, there was no reason for MLB to order Turner’s removal at that point or to halt play.

“I think it was fair to assume that inconclusive was more likely to come back negative than positive,” Binney said, “because the players and staff had been in a bubble, which so far had not resulted in any cases.”

He said the league also played it right in ordering Turner into isolation without stopping play for the final two innings.

“They were unlikely to continue to spread it that much by finishing that game, certainly from the Dodgers to the Rays,” Binney said. “You would expect that any transmission from Turner to other people in the organization had happened both recently and already, so that playing the rest of the game arguably would not result in more spread among the Dodgers.”

MLB officials have declined to say what would have happened had the Rays won Game 6, with a potential Game 7 scheduled Wednesday night. The league said only that it would have reviewed test results and consulted with medical experts Wednesday morning.

As the regular season wound down, MLB‘s protocol was to shut down a team once a player had tested positive and wait a few days to ensure the virus had not spread throughout the team. At that point, however, players were neither tested daily nor in a bubble.

Binney, commenting on the possible Game 7 scenario, said careful contact tracing would have shown how many players had been in close contact with Turner, and the league would then have had to choose between quarantining those players or postponing the game.

“I don’t think the game would have necessarily had to be canceled,” he said. “But they would have had to do something very disruptive.”

Castillo reported from Arlington, Texas, and Shaikin reported from Los Angeles. Times staff writer Jack Harris in Arlington contributed to this report.