Angels take first game of Twins doubleheader

Phil Gosselin began Thursday with three RBI for the season.

He then had four RBI in the first two innings of what became a 7-1 Angels victory over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader in Anaheim.

The utility man hit a solo homer in the first inning and followed with a two-out, full-count, bases-loaded double in the second.

Gosselin started at first base in place of Jared Walsh, who was rested after appearing in 40 of the Angels’ first 42 games. Gosselin had played in 14 games — with 42 at-bats — before Thursday.

A better defender, Walsh did enter the game in the sixth to finish.

Gosselin’s offensive production helped make Alex Cobb a winner for the second time this season. Cobb hadn’t pitched since May 4 because of a blister issue.

He gave up one second-inning run on a sacrifice fly and retired the final 12 batters he faced. Cobb was removed after throwing 57 pitches, 44 of them strikes.

Steve Cishek worked the sixth and seventh to close it out, the Angels ending a two-game losing streak and winning for just the third time in their past nine games.

Taylor Ward added a two-run homer and Juan Lagares an RBI double for the Angels.

The doubleheader is a makeup of two games that were postponed in mid-April because of COVID-19 issues involving the Twins.

