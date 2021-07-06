Wild finish dooms Dodgers in another sloppy loss at Miami

The Dodgers gave Tony Gonsolin the ball with one assignment: to pitch as deep into Tuesday’s game as possible. The Dodgers, down to four starters with Trevor Bauer on leave, were bracing for a bullpen game Wednesday. They needed innings from Gonsolin.

The right-hander gave them a season-high 5-1/3 against the Miami Marlins and didn’t surrender a run, but the Dodgers were forced to used six relievers anyway because their offense went silent. In the end, two mishaps cost the Dodgers in a 2-1, 10-inning loss at LoanDepot Park.

Blake Treinen was one out away from extending the game to the 11th inning when he threw a wild pitch that ricocheted away from catcher Will Smith.

The Marlins’ Starling Marte, who started the inning at second base, sprinted to third after a delay, prompting Smith to make a throw that short-hopped Justin Turner. Shortstop Gavin Lux retrieved the ball down the line, but his throw was high and too late as Marte walked the game off on the error.

“In hindsight,” Smith said, “probably should not have thrown it.”

The Dodgers (53-32) have dropped two straight games to the last-place Marlins (37-47) to begin the series after arriving in South Florida on a season-high nine-game winning streak. And they’ve done it in sloppy fashion: They’ve committed three errors, given up five steals and left 25 runners on base. They fell to 1-8 in extra-inning games and 11-16 in one-run games.

“When you give teams extra outs, extra bases,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, “it’s tough to win a big-league ballgame.”

The Dodgers capitalized on a mistake to score the first run in the fourth inning. Cody Bellinger lined a pitch from Marlins starter Pablo López to right field. Garrett Cooper failed to stop the ball off the hop. It bounced to the wall, allowing Bellinger to race to third base. Smith then singled to left for a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Marlins, after chasing Gonsolin, tallied a run against the bullpen. Right-hander Jake Reed, added to the roster before the game, made his major-league debut and yielded a single to Marte with one out. Marte then stole second and scored on a groundball that skipped past Lux.

The Dodgers generated their best scoring opportunity in the ninth inning, putting two runners on with two outs. But Smith lined out to end the threat. An inning later, his errant throw cost the Dodgers another game against a last-place team.

“That play ended the game, but it didn’t lose the game,” Roberts said. “We had plenty of chances tonight.”

Relievers reshuffled

The Dodgers reshuffled relievers again as they navigate the schedule with four starting pitchers ahead of Wednesday’s bullpen game.

First, they selected Reed’s contract and designated Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Hours later, they placed left-hander Victor González on the 10-day injured list with left plantar fasciitis and recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger. After Tuesday’s game, Roberts said the club would recall right-hander Mitch White on Wednesday.

Roberts said he expects González’s stint on the IL to be short. Reed was called up from triple-A Oklahoma City after beginning the season with the Angels’ triple-A affiliate. Cleavinger had been optioned to Oklahoma City when Scott Alexander was activated Monday.

The Dodgers also signed veteran reliever Neftalí Feliz to a minor league contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Roberts said Corey Seager, who recently experienced a setback in his recovery from a fractured right hand, is expected to go on a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

Roberts said the shortstop resumed taking swings this week — 40 per day — in the cage in Miami. Seager broke his hand when he was hit by a pitch May 15. The Dodgers thought he could return by the first week of July before discomfort resurfaced two weeks ago. Seager was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL last week, pushing his earliest possible return date to the day after the All-Star break.

Short hops

Mookie Betts acknowledged he was surprised he made the National League All-Star team. The right fielder is batting .246 with 10 home runs and an .805 on-base-plus-slugging percentage after going one for five with three strikeouts Tuesday. Asked how he would assess his season, Betts was blunt. “Bad,” he said. … Former Dodgers outfielder Reggie Smith will join Roberts’ NL coaching staff for the All-Star game, the team announced. Smith played parts of six seasons with the Dodgers and was the team’s hitting coach from 1994 to ’99. He made seven All-Star teams.

