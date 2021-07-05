Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, news, score and analysis

Albert Pujols is one of many stars for Dodgers in 5-1 win over Nationals

× Highlights from the Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — On a day Major League Baseball announced the reserves for the All-Star game, it was Albert Pujols — a 41-year-old future Hall of Famer signed two months ago as a platoon player six years removed from his 10th and likely final All-Star appearance — delivering the hit the Dodgers needed the most in their 5-1 matinee win Sunday over the Washington Nationals.

The score was tied when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts summoned Pujols, usually limited to at-bats opposite left-handers, to pinch-hit against right-hander Joe Ross. To that point, Ross was dealing, having just recorded his 11th strikeout. But Gavin Lux was at second base after a leadoff double and Pujols smelled the RBI.

He generated it by lining a sinker down the left-field line for a single to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Roberts had Tony Gonsolin, a pitcher, pinch-run for the slow-footed first baseman and the move proved prescient when Gonsolin scored from first base on Max Muncy’s double to the right-center field gap. Muncy added a two-run double in the ninth inning.

Read more >>>