Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Betting odds, lines and analysis

The Dodgers, who enter their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with 11 home runs in their last two games, look to Clayton Kershaw on Friday to try to keep their NL West division title hopes alive.

Kershaw is making his fourth start since coming off the injured list in September, going 13.2 innings with a 3.29 ERA in three starts. The team has gone 2-1 in those starts.

Eric Lauer will start for Milwaukee on Friday, and the Brewers are 7-3 in his last 10 starts. He has a 2.66 road ERA with opponents hitting .209 off of him away from Milwaukee.

Despite Lauer’s recent success, the Dodgers opened at DraftKings as -240 favorites but got bet down all the way to -200 before the line went back to -225 overnight with the opening total of 7.5 going as high as 8.5 before the difference was split at eight overnight.

Lauer spent his first two seasons with the San Diego Padres and is 6-0 lifetime with a 1.89 ERA against the Dodgers.

