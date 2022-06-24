Dodgers vs. Braves: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin the second leg of their nine-game road trip Friday when they open a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.

The series will mark the return of first baseman Freddie Freeman to Atlanta where he played for 12 seasons before signing with the Dodgers as a free agent.

Freeman homered and finished with three RBIs in the Dodgers’ 10-5 win Thursday at Cincinnati that capped a three-game sweep of the Reds. The Dodgers, who are 43-25 and in first place in the National League West, will send left-hander Julio Urías to the mound against Braves’ right-hander Ian Anderson. Urías is 4-6 with a 2.56 earned-run average and Anderson is 6-3 with a 4.35 ERA.

The Braves, who trail the New York Mets by four games in the NL East, have won 12 straight against left-handed starters and are 18-6 overall against southpaws.

The Dodgers, who had 26 runs and 42 hits in their series against the Reds, won two out of three from the Braves in April when the teams met at Dodger Stadium.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Braves series

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

