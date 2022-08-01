Dodgers vs. Giants: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers open August with four games against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco after winning 21 games in July.
Left-hander Andrew Heaney, who returned to the starting rotation last week when he pitched four scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals, will take the mound Monday for the second time since April 17. Heaney is 1-0 with a 0.47 ERA and San Francisco starter Logan Webb is 9-4 with a 2.91 ERA.
The Dodgers defeated Colorado 7-3 on Sunday and the Giants blanked the Chicago Cubs at home, 4-0.
Trayce Thompson is happy to be back with the Dodgers even if his trip back to Los Angeles has been a long trek.
In nine games against the Giants this season, the Dodgers are 6-0 at Dodger Stadium and 0-3 at Oracle Park. The Dodgers (68-33) lead the Giants (51-51) by 17½ games in the National League West.
A year ago on Aug. 1, the Giants led the division, and the second-place Dodgers, by three games.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Giants series
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
