Dodgers vs. New York Mets: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers close out August and open September with a three-game series against the New York Mets starting Tuesday at Citi Field in New York, a series that has all the ingredients of a playoff preview.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.94 earned-run average) will start for the Dodgers, who lead the National League West with a record of 89-38 .701, the best in baseball. The Mets, who are in first place by three games over Atlanta in the NL East (82-47, .636), will counter with right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.38 ERA).

Heaney is coming off a strong performance against Milwaukee in which he struck out 10 Brewers in six innings.

The Mets were stopped from sweeping Colorado on Sunday when German Marquez shut down New York and Max Scherzer, 1-0. The Dodgers closed out a four-game series with their third win in Miami on Monday, edging the Marlins in 10 innings, 3-2.

The Dodgers and Mets met earlier in June at Dodger Stadium where they split a four-game series.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Mets series

Where: Citi Field, New York

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

