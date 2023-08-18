Advertisement
Dodgers and Angels to play doubleheaders Saturday to avoid hurricane

Dodger Stadium ahead of opening day on March 30, 2023.
(Jack Harris / Los Angeles Times)
Mike DiGiovanna.
By Mike DiGiovanna
Staff WriterFollow
Both the Dodgers and Angels have rescheduled Sunday’s games as part of split doubleheaders on Saturday because of the heavy rains and high winds that Hurricane Hilary is expected to unleash on Southern California beginning Sunday.

The Dodgers will play the Miami Marlins at noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the Angels will play the Tampa Bay Rays at 1 and 6 p.m.

For ticket holders, Sunday’s rescheduled games will be the early afternoon games on Saturday at both Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium, with Saturday’s originally scheduled games remaining intact.

A satellite image taken Thursday morning shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The San Diego Padres have also moved Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to a Saturday split doubleheader, with games beginning at noon and 5:30 p.m. in Petco Park.

The Angels announced that right-hander Chase Silseth will start Game 1, and left-hander Patrick Sandoval will start Game 2 on Saturday.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías will start one of Saturday’s games. Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller, who allowed one run and one hit in six innings of Tuesday night’s 6-2 win over Milwaukee, was scheduled to start Sunday, but there is no chance of the team starting him on short rest Saturday, so they will likely go with a bullpen game.

The Dodgers begin a six-game trip to Cleveland and Boston on Tuesday, so the schedule switch will allow them to fly to Cleveland either Saturday night or early Sunday, ahead of the storm.

The Marlins are scheduled to begin a three-game series in San Diego on Monday night, and the Angels are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at home on Monday night.

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna has been covering Major League Baseball for the Los Angeles Times since 1995 and spent 19 years as the Angels beat writer and two seasons on the Dodgers. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for game-story writing in 2001, feature-story writing in 2017 and breaking news in 2019. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981.

