Julio Urías police investigation complete, L.A. County DA’s office reviewing for charges

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías heads to the dugout during a game against the Marlins on Aug. 19 at Dodger Stadium.

After months of investigation by authorities, the case into Julio Urías’ arrest for suspicion of felony domestic violence has finally moved to its next stage.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has received a completed investigation from law enforcement for review, according to spokesperson Tiffiny Blacknell, meaning the DA’s office will now decide whether or not to charge the 27-year-old pitcher for what happened the night of Sept. 3.

On the night in question, Urías was arrested outside of an LAFC game at BMO Stadium after a concerned citizen told police that a man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation, according to a report from the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety.

Advertisement

Per the report, Exposition Park police officers approached Urías and the woman and “determined a physical altercation had occurred.” Urías was then arrested and booked into custody with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was released early the next morning on $50,000 bail.

Dodgers Julio Urías is a free agent but legal issues cloud his status The former Dodgers ace was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in September and a decision on whether he faces charges has not been made.

Urías, who was a 2020 World Series champion with the Dodgers and one of their most important pitchers during the 2023 season, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Sept. 6 and did not appear with the team again.

The long-term prospects of Urías’ career remain unclear. The left-hander became a free agent this offseason, but likely needs the legal process to play out before learning whether — or how severely — he will be punished by MLB.

Even if Urías isn’t charged, he could still face discipline from MLB — which is expected to interview Urías as part of its own investigation into the situation once his legal proceedings are complete.

In 2019, Urías was suspended 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy after he was arrested — but not charged — on misdemeanor suspicion of domestic violence.

Advertisement

No player has ever been suspended twice under the league’s policy, which was created in 2015.

During the extended investigation into this year’s incident, which was handled by California Department of Public Safety officers, authorities sought out eye-witnesses and obtained a cellphone video captured by a civilian of the alleged incident, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

The timeline for the DA’s office to decide on charges wasn’t immediately clear.