Shohei Ohtani to speak Monday in wake of allegations against ex-interpreter

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, right, speaks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during an exhibition game against Team Korea on March 18. The Dodgers fired Mizuhara last week after theft allegations against him surfaced.

Shohei Ohtani’s silence is set to last at least one more day.

As reporters huddled Sunday around Ohtani’s new locker in the Dodgers home clubhouse, the two-time MVP emerged briefly before the team’s Freeway Series game against the Angels and said he would address the media Monday.

A Dodgers public relations official later confirmed the plan, which would mark Ohtani’s first public comments since The Times first reported last Thursday that he was allegedly the victim of a “massive theft” by his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

“I think it’s good,” manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani’s forthcoming media availability — which the manager insisted was entirely the two-way star’s decision. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak, speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it’ll give us a little bit more clarity.”

Since the Mizuhara story first broke, several questions have emerged that Ohtani and his representatives had notably left unanswered.

How did he feel about supposedly being betrayed by his longtime interpreter and close confidant?

How did he and his representatives fail to notice the transfer of reportedly $4.5 million, at least, from his accounts to an illegal Orange County bookmaking ring?

And why did one of his spokespeople orchestrate an ESPN interview last Tuesday for Mizuhara, as that outlet reported, in which Mizuhara claimed — and Ohtani’s spokesperson initially concurred — that the Japanese star had actually paid off Mizuhara’s gambling debts, and not been allegedly swindled behind his back? (Both Mizuhara and the Ohtani spokesperson recanted that story a day later.)

For at least one more day, Ohtani’s code of silence will remain.

Whether Monday brings any actual clarity remains to be seen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.