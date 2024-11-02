L.A. Times book ‘Fernando Valenzuela: Amor Eterno’ chronicling Dodgers legend life on sale
Fernando Valenzuela made a profound impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, Los Angeles and beyond.
The Times takes readers through his roots in Mexico, Fernandomania and his immense impact after his baseball career ended in a new book titled “Fernando Valenzuela: Amor Eterno.” The book chronicling the life and legacy of a Dodgers legend is available for presale now.
The 160-page coffee-table book features award-winning Times photography and reporting, with select pages in Spanish.
The book can be ordered now for a discounted rate of $38 and will be shipped by March 21.
