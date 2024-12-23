Shohei Ohtani used to follow Michael Jordan from Japan. Now his third AP award ties NBA legend

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is showered with sunflower seeds after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets on April 21 at Dodger Stadium.

While growing up in Japan, Shohei Ohtani followed the careers of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

“I would see their accolades and how they were successful in the United States,” he told the Associated Press through a translator.

Ohtani is like Mike now — and one step closer to Tiger — after being named the AP’s male athlete of the year for the third time in the last four years.

The Dodgers superstar tied Jordan with his third AP award, only trailing Woods, who is a four-time winner, along with LeBron James and Lance Armstrong. Jordan received the honor each time after leading the Chicago Bulls to NBA titles from 1991 to 1993. Woods won it as a golfer in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2006.

James was the recipient in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020, and Armstrong from 2002 to 2005.

Ohtani appreciates the honor, but the two-way player already seems to be looking ahead to 2025, when he has a shot of tying the record for most times receiving the award.

“I’m very honored,” he said. ”Obviously all the hard work has paid off. Maybe next year, I’ll get the award again.”

Ohtani previously won in 2021 and 2023 as a member of the Angels, before signing with the Dodgers last offseason.

“I’m just exited to see what ’25 has for Shohei Ohtani,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the AP.

He added of Ohtani: “I really do believe that as good of a ballplayer as he is, he’s a much better person. He’s very kind, considerate, he cares. I’m just proud of any fame or glory or award that he receives because he just does it in such a respectful and humble way.”

Golfer Babe Didrikson won the female athlete of the year award a record six times (1932, 1945-47, 1950 and 1954) and Serena Williams earned it five times (2002, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2018). This year’s women’s honoree will be announced Tuesday.

With 74 sports journalists participating in the voting process, Ohtani finished with 48 points, followed by French swimmer Léon Marchand with 10 and U.S. golfer Scottie Scheffler with nine.

While a right elbow injury and subsequent surgery in September 2023 prevented him from pitching last season, Ohtani won his third MVP award, and first in the National League, as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. He finished the season with a .310 batting average, 130 RBIs, 134 runs scored, 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, all career highs.

Ohtani was the first MLB player to top 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. His 50th home run ball sold for an unprecedneted $4.4 million in October. Ohtani appeared in baseball’s postseason for the first time in his seven-year MLB career and went on to become a World Series champion when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games.

“I just go out there and try to stay within myself,” Ohtani said. “I can only control what I can control and that’s where you trust your teammates. The guys behind me, you trust they’re going to make the plays for you. I don’t really try to overthink it.”