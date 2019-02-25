Ducks trade Brian Gibbons to Senators for defenseman Patrick Sieloff

The Ducks continued gearing up for Monday’s NHL trade deadline and got a little younger by acquiring 24-year-old defenseman Patrick Sieloff from the Ottawa Senators for 30-year-old left wing Brian Gibbons on Sunday night. The NHL trade deadline is Monday at noon Pacific time.
Sieloff, originally a second-round draft pick chosen by Calgary in 2012, has spent most of his career in the American Hockey League. This season he has one goal, nine points and 73 penalty minutes for Belleville of the AHL. Overall, he has eight goals, 47 points, and 406 penalty minutes in 257 career AHL games. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ann Arbor, Mich., has played two NHL games and has two goals, one each for Ottawa and Calgary.
Gibbons, who signed with the Ducks as a free agent last summer, had two goals and five points in 44 games with them this season. He spent most of his time as a grit player on the fourth line.
The Ducks, who are all but sure to miss the playoffs, are likely to be active on Monday as they try to retool their roster. They have a good amount of young talent on the team or on the way up, but their ability to maneuver has been hampered by big, burdensome contracts belonging to Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler. They cleared some salary-cap space earlier Sunday when they traded defenseman Brandon Montour and his $3,387,500 salary-cap hit to Buffalo for prospect Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick in this year’s draft.