Ducks trade Brian Gibbons to Senators for defenseman Patrick Sieloff

The Ducks, who are all but sure to miss the playoffs, are likely to be active on Monday as they try to retool their roster. They have a good amount of young talent on the team or on the way up, but their ability to maneuver has been hampered by big, burdensome contracts belonging to Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler. They cleared some salary-cap space earlier Sunday when they traded defenseman Brandon Montour and his $3,387,500 salary-cap hit to Buffalo for prospect Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick in this year’s draft.