Update: The ugly numbers continue for the Ducks. They have been outscored 27-6 in losing their last five games. Since a 4-2 victory in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17 gave the Ducks nine victories in 10 games, they are 2-13-4. Ottawa has the fewest points (43) in the league, but the Senators are looking for a season sweep of the Ducks after beating them 2-1 in overtime in Anaheim on Jan. 9.