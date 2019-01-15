What we learned in the NHL last week: Ducks make one move, but a lot more may be needed

Representatives of the NHL and NHL Players’ Assn. met in Las Vegas on Thursday to discuss the collective bargaining agreement, which is scheduled to end in 2022 but can be terminated in September 2020 if either side exercises an opt-out clause this year. “I think we had a constructive dialogue,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told the Associated Press. “But beyond that, we have nothing to announce and I have nothing to add.” He also said, “We’ll see what happens but I’m not looking for a fight.” Translation: He’s looking for a fight. He imposed three lockouts in three labor negotiations and it’s logical to think he will go four for four. The sides planned to meet again this week. Another topic they’re expected to discuss is reviving the World Cup of Hockey in 2020. Also of note: The league tested technology that will track pucks and players and supply fans with instant information on players’ speed, skating distance and other aspects of the game. Microchips were embedded in players’ shoulder pads and special pucks were used in two Vegas Golden Knights home games. The plan is to implement tracking next season. The league and the NHLPA will share the data, which will enhance analytics and increase the number of betting opportunities. It’s interesting stuff with enormous potential. Bettman also visited Seattle, where he promised that the new team — which will make its debut in the 2021-22 season — will host the annual draft as well as an All-Star game within its first seven seasons.