8 Images
Ticker tape parade in New York for U.S. women’s soccer team
In the spotlight
Member of the U.S. women’s soccer team, including Megan Rapinoe, rear left, and Alex Morgan, right foreground, stand on a float before being honored with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes in New York. (Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)
Photo op
U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro poses with members of the women’s World Cup team before the start of ticker tape parade. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)
Cheers
Fans cheer on members of the World Cup-winning US women’s team as they take part in a ticker tape parade. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
Center stage
Megan Rapinoe celebrates during the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Victory Parade in New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red, White and Blue
People cheer as members of the US Women’s National Soccer Team travel down the “Canyon of Heroes” in a ticker tape parade. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Canyon of Hero’s
A float with members of the U.S. women’s soccer team and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, rear, makes its way up Broadway in a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes in New York. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe at The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Victory Parade in New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Along the route
Fans waiting for the start of the U.S. Women’s National Team as they celebrate their 2019 FIFA World Cup win with Ticker Tape Parade in New York. (Barry Williams/TNS)
1/8