Swimmer Manning Haskal, 15, wins 11 medals at Maccabi Pan American Games

Buckley School in Sherman Oaks has a young swimming standout in 15-year-old Manning Haskal.

Earlier this month, he traveled to Mexico City to represent the United States in the Maccabi Pan American Games and came away with 11 medals, including eight gold.

He won gold in the 1,500, 400 free, 400 IM and 200 free and anchored two victorious relay teams. He also placed first in the 3,000 open water competition at Lake Tequequitengo.

During the spring, he was the Prep League MVP swimmer as a freshman for Buckley. He swims year round with the Los Angeles Swim Club.