High School

Swimmer Manning Haskal, 15, wins 11 medals at Maccabi Pan American Games

Manning Haskal, a sophomore at Buckley School, won 11 medals in swimming at the Maccabi Pan American Games in Mexico City this month.
(Sarah Haskal)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
July 28, 2019
3:06 PM
Buckley School in Sherman Oaks has a young swimming standout in 15-year-old Manning Haskal.

Earlier this month, he traveled to Mexico City to represent the United States in the Maccabi Pan American Games and came away with 11 medals, including eight gold.

He won gold in the 1,500, 400 free, 400 IM and 200 free and anchored two victorious relay teams. He also placed first in the 3,000 open water competition at Lake Tequequitengo.

During the spring, he was the Prep League MVP swimmer as a freshman for Buckley. He swims year round with the Los Angeles Swim Club.

High School
Eric Sondheimer
